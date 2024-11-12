Rumer Willis Shares Why Her Daughter Louetta Is 'Literally the Coolest Person I Know'

The actress posted an adorable new Instagram photo of her fashionable toddler wearing a common accessory in a fun, new way

Lisa O'Connor/Variety via Getty; Rumer Willis/Instagram Rumer Willis shares new photo of daughter Louetta

Rumer Willis is raising one special little girl.

The 36-year-old actress showcased her 18-month-old daughter Louetta's unique style in an adorable Instagram post on Sunday, Nov. 10.

The post contained a photo of Louetta posing for a snap in front of a brown sofa. She wore a green jacket, black and white checked board pants, and silver boots, topping off the look with a small black bow and upside-down sunglasses.

"Literally the coolest person I know ❤️," Willis gushed in the caption. Fans couldn't help but agree in the comment section.

"The coolest of the cool!❤️❤️," one fan wrote. "Yes she is she the only girl I know that can rock the upside down sunglasses so precious," another commented.

Rumer Willis/Instagram Rumer Willis and her daughter Louetta pose for an outdoor photo

Willis shares her daughter with ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, whom she announced her split from in August while responding to questions on her Instagram Stories.

A fan asked the mom of one at the time: "Are you and Derek still a couple?"

"Nope I am single momming it and co-parenting. I'm so grateful for Lou. She is the best thing in my life and I am forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life," she wrote.

Rumer Willis/Instagram Rumer Willis and her daughter Louetta smile for a photo

Last month, Willis opened up to PEOPLE about her toddler's personality and charm, comparing it to her father, Bruce Willis, whose frontotemporal dementia diagnosis was announced publicly in February 2023.

"What's amazing is actually that Louetta has that f-----g smirk in her eye!” she said. "She literally has that little sparkle, that certain thing that you can't [see anywhere else]. It's like this charm and charisma and mischief that just is who my dad is. And I love that she has that."

Rumer Willis/Instagram Rumer Willis gives daughter Louetta a kiss

Willis previously told PEOPLE how much her family loves Louetta, expressing that "Louetta honestly is like the most famous person in our family."

"Within my family, people will call and ask to have playdates just with her," she told PEOPLE in May. "They’re like, ‘We don’t really want to see you, we're just coming over to see Louetta.' I'm like, 'OK.' "

