Rumer Willis Shows Off Tattoo in Honor of Daughter Louetta, 16 Months

The singer also documented her mother-daughter trip to New York City on Instagram

Rumer Willis/Instagram Rumer Willis and her daughter Louetta; Rumer Willis' tattoo

Rumer Willis is a proud mama!

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Sept. 14, the singer, 36, showcased her tattoo that pays tribute to her 16-month-old daughter, Louetta, along with other snapshots from a recent mother-daughter trip to New York City.

"New York you’ve stolen my heart ♥️ again…..til next time," she captioned the carousel of photos, which features her ink dedicated to her daughter in the third slide. The tattoo simply reads "Louetta" on her left forearm in delicate cursive.

Willis also shared images of matcha ice cream, tacos and mirror selfies in different dramatic outfits. Along with the Louetta-inspired ink, Willis also posted a close-up of a necklace that reads "Lou."

Rumer Willis/Instagram Rumer Willis' Louetta tattoo

Elsewhere during the pair's trip to New York, Willis featured an image of Louetta in a ladybug costume sitting in the lap of a giant stuffed bear.

The Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood actress also included a snapshot of her performance at "An Evening of Jazz" to support the ocean conservation organization Oceana.

Ted Danson served as emcee the evening event, which included an appearance by Oceana board chair Sam Waterston, plus performances by Brian Newman and Willis.



Rumer Willis/Instagram Rumer Willis

Willis and ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas welcomed Louetta together on April 18, 2023. "You are pure magic," they wrote on Instagram in a joint post announcing her birth. "You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨."

The House Bunny star confirmed the pair's breakup on Instagram in August during an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on her Instagram Stories, where followers submitted queries for her to answer. One fan asked: "Are you and Derek still a couple?"

Willis responded: "Nope I am single momming it and co-parenting."

Rumer Willis/Instagram Rumer Willis' Lou necklace

She also gave a sweet shout-out to her daughter during the AMA. "I'm so grateful for Lou."

"She is the best thing in my life, and I am forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life," Willis added.

Rumer Willis/Instagram Rumer Willis and her daughter Louetta

In May, Willis opened up to PEOPLE about becoming a mom. She called motherhood "one of the most validating experiences of my life."

"As soon as I had her, it was like everything really clicked into place," she said. "It was exactly what I thought it would be."



