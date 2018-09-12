Run, Don't Walk: Outdoor Voices Just Launched Sports Bras That Are *Actually* Supportive

Things we look for in our sportswear: comfortable, supportive, attractive. Um, did we mention supportive? Because while a strappy little sports bra might look good on that internet model, it’s not going to cut it for real life (you know…running, spinning or basically anyone with boobs).

Enter the latest Outdoor Voices collection: The activewear start-up just launched a line of high-impact sports bras (and leggings) for our sweatiest endeavors. The coolest part is that everything was designed with real-life customer feedback in mind. (Those Instagram DMs? Yep, they read them.)

Peep the new collection—available online today—below.

Zip Bra

Ultra-supportive, molded cups and a breathable mesh back? We've waited our whole lives for this.

Outdoor Voices ($75)

Zoom Legging

We were already smitten with the signature color-blocking; it’s the sweat-wicking, compression fabric that sealed the deal.

Outdoor Voices ($95)

Doing Things Bra

You had us at “sage green” (and again at “keyhole back”).

Outdoor Voices ($65)

Two-Tone Legging

Confession: While the TechSweat fabric of these babies would be *kisses hands like a chef* for spin class, we’d also wear them to brunch…and lie that we just came from spin class.

Outdoor Voices ($95)

