I run a group for individuals worth at least $100 million. Our members want their kids to have purpose — and prenups.

Barbara Goodstein is a managing partner at R360.

R360 is a networking group for people with a net worth of at least $100 million.

Parents in the group want their kids to have a purpose beyond their wealth.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Barbara Goodstein, a managing partner and the New York City chapter chair at R360. It has been edited for length and clarity.

I became a millionaire in my 30s, and now that my two kids are approaching 30, I'm a multimillionaire. I made my wealth by climbing the corporate ladder and serving on the boards of public companies.

That's a very different situation from the ultrahigh-net-worth families I work with as a managing partner at R360, a peer-to-peer networking group for people who have a net worth of at least $100 million. Most of our members founded and later sold a company.

The people who join R360 believe that wealth isn't just financial. They want their kids to understand that a rich life is one with self-worth, purpose, and fulfillment — not just money. How they teach that might surprise you.

Centimillionaires start talking about money early

Our members want to buck the tradition of not talking about money. There's a lot of concern about ensuring children don't become spoiled or entitled.

We teach members to start talking to their kids in elementary school. Kids are going to notice that not everyone is traveling by private jet. These kids know they're different, so there's no point trying to hide it.

Instead, members try to create a sense of purpose. We recommend that around the kid's birthday, the parents ask, "What can you bring to the family in the next year? What responsibilities can you take on?"

Everyone is paying for college, and the support doesn't stop there

I paid for all college expenses for my own two kids. Almost all our members do the same. There doesn't seem to be any debate around that.

There's much more discussion about when to stop financially supporting children. While that decision is very personal to each family, most centimillionaires give their children some financial support well into adulthood.

For some families, that continues throughout the kids' lifetime. One member has a child who works in healthcare and doesn't make much money, but it gives her a lot of fulfillment, so her parents are happy to keep supporting her financially. That member also plans to leave more to the daughter working in healthcare than to their children with more lucrative careers.

There's a lot of talk about values, and politics

Most of our members are philanthropists and need to talk openly with their kids about their values and the causes they support. They don't want the money they hand over to their kids to go toward causes they don't support. On the other hand, they don't want their kids to have to follow a wealth-management plan they ethically don't agree with.

This leads to lots of interesting conversations — most often around politics. Children want to be heard, and the parents need to hear them. Most families can negotiate a solution.

Centimillionaires learn from each other

Recently, one of our older members was frustrated that his son didn't want to get a prenuptial agreement with his bride-to-be. He felt stuck, insisting on a prenup while his son pushed back on asking his fiancée to sign one — something expected in most centimillionaire families.

One of the younger members of our group stepped in. He came up with a way to present the prenup as protection for everyone. That let our older member have a more productive conversation with his son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law.

The adult children want to fill their parents' shoes

We host a group for the adult children of our members. A lot of these people, ages 18 to 34, are searching for their sense of purpose. They've had to live in the shadow of wildly successful parents. They worry about whether their friends expect them to pay for things or only like them for their money. They're facing a big question: I've won the lottery in life — now what am I going to do with it?

Families transfer money over a lifetime

Our members aren't afraid to leave their children money, but they're bucking the tradition of waiting until they're dead to transfer wealth. They want to give their children small opportunities throughout their lifetime to succeed or fail.

This open, honest conversation is a new approach to wealth. It focuses not just on money but on a truly rich life, in every sense of the word. It's much healthier and prepares the next generation to handle their wealth.

