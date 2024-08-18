On-the-run murderer David McCord found by police

A prisoner who had been on the run since Friday has been apprehended by police in Belfast.

David McCord, who is on licence after serving a life sentence for murder, was in the custody of prison staff at a property on the Crumlin Road in north Belfast.

The Prison Service said McCord escaped from Burren House, a facility where prisoners nearing the end of their sentences work out from.

He has now been returned to prison.

The 54-year-old was last seen on the Castlereagh Road in east Belfast at about 16:30 BST on Friday.

McCord was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2004 for the murder of his girlfriend, 26-year-old Nichola Dickson, in Ballycarry.

Police are also still trying to locate another convicted killer - Dean Michael Woods - who has been "unlawfully at large" from Tuesday 13 August.

Woods, who is 46 and of slim build with brown hair and eyes, was on pre-release testing.

He has a heart tattoo on his chest and a tribal line tattoo on his upper left arm.

Woods, then 18, was convicted of murdering Brian Peden, 26, on 10 December 1995.