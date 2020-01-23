How To Run Your Way Into Better Shape

If you're an able-bodied human being, you are a runner. I can see some of you clutching your pearls already. Me? A runner? Heavens, no. But humans evolved to move. Running is one of the most natural integrated motions we can do. Ipso facto: You—yes, you!—are a runner. That doesn't mean you need to run a marathon. Or a 10K. You don't even have to run a 5K. (As you'll see, though, you should probably sign up for something.) But you do need to be able to jog down the block without pain.

Which is where I come in. I've taken plenty of running-haters and turned them into runners. And I had to transform myself too. I grew up doing track but fell out of love with running while still a kid. This isn't uncommon, especially if you play sports. (Coaches use running as a punishment, right?) Then I got injured playing football in college—broke my leg, among other things—and when I graduated, I could barely go for a mile without pain. So I had to reteach my body how to run. Now I've managed to complete three marathons in two years, and I ran my latest in just under three hours with only eight weeks of training.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves. In the beginning, the key to running is patience. It's going to take some time. That time is going to pass anyway, and if you do the things that you should do, the results are going to come. And that's the beauty of running: So many things in life are outside your control, and there are so many things in life where you can't tell if you're improving. With running, if you put in the work, you can (literally) see how far your own feet can take you. Mine have taken me pretty far—and along the way I've learned some lessons that I hope can get you moving too.

1. Treat Running Like School.

Success comes through structure. That's why school works. You show up every day. Next thing you know, a few months later, you know geometry. And geometry is mind-boggling! The only reason you know it is because you sat down every day. So take the structure of school—which is just consistent practice—and make yourself a student of something you love. It could be meditating, or cooking, or learning to be more emotionally open—or, in this case, running.

2. Force Yourself Into A Framework.

Parkinson's Law says that “work expands so as to fill the time available for its completion.” So if your timeline for getting into running is some vague, yet-to-be-determined time in the future, then you'll just…never get very far. But if you sign up for a race that takes place on a specific date—be it a mile sprint or an ultramarathon—well, now you've got a forced framework in which to work. You know that race is coming, and that “Oh, shit, I should probably get off the couch and run” feeling gets a little more urgent.

3. Design A Syllabus...

You need to figure out your coursework. Maybe you've never run before. No worries. Start slow. Three years ago I had a client sign up for a half marathon. She was not a runner (yet). The first week, I told her to walk for one minute and then run for 30 seconds. I had her repeat it 10 times, two to three times that week. The next week, I upped it to one minute of walking and one minute of running. The third week, it was one minute of walking and two minutes of running. Before long she was running for 10 minutes straight, three times a week, then 30 minutes without a break. And that's how you get from the couch to a race. (Tellingly, that client is a voracious runner now.)

