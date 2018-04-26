Run Without Headphones to Make Running Suck Less

Running, for the most part, sucks. Sure, finishing a run is great. There’s nothing quite like the clear-minded afterglow of a completed jog. But even though we’ve all heard tell of that oh-so-sweet “flow” state that some runners allegedly reach, the majority of us never get there. Even if we (think we) do, it’s really just because everything has gone numb from the waist down.

But running is good for you, and we’ll do all types of crazy, irrational things to prolong our lives (see: kale). Thus, in an attempt to mitigate the drudgery of a long trot, we’ll often turn to the sweet melody of an embarrassingly-named playlist, the comforting drone of whatever podcast you’ve been binging, or, if you’re insufferable, Infinite Jest on tape. Earbuds allow you to zone out, get the exercise over with, and get on with your day. Ignoring the fact that you’re running is sometimes the only thing that makes the experience palatable—which is why it might surprise you to learn that ditching your headphones will be the best decision you'll ever make.

I, too, was skeptical. I used to rely heavily on music to help me wring every last drop of energy from my aching legs. But in a crunch one morning, with a dead iPod, no time to charge it, and no pockets big enough to contain a bouncing iPhone—holding your phone in your hands while you run is a sociopath move—I was forced to venture out with naked eardrums. The result was revelatory. It wasn’t that I couldn't have used the music during the more challenging stretches. It was that the entire thing became a lot less challenging.

Ordinarily, I’d begin high on the adrenaline that the “CLAYZ PUMP UP JAMZZZ” had sent coursing through my veins, only to realize about eight minutes in that I was running at a much faster pace than I could sustain. This meant spending the next 45 minutes of the workout trying to claw my way out of whatever oxygen-deprived hole into which I'd sprinted, usually to the tune of Outkast's "B.O.B."

But without music, I didn’t get ahead of myself. I ran at a pace that made breathing feel more like breathing and less like sucking air through a straw. And if that sounds like some woo-woo "be one with the body" bullshit, well... maybe it is. But it also works! It's much easier to slow yourself down when you notice your pace increasing, and to catch your breath when you haven't really lost it already. I started more slowly, yes, but I could make up for it in the final six-sevenths of my run, and I spent that remaining stretch in much less pain. I wasn’t just surviving the run anymore. I was enjoying it.

And this is really the key to maintaining a regular jogging schedule, because when you’re thinking about gearing up for a run, you’ll probably think back to your last run and remember how much discomfort it caused. It’s going to take a lot of motivational "Cristiano Ronaldo abs" Google Image searches to bring that pain upon yourself again. But if you make running into something more than just a task to get through? You can take as much pleasure in the feeling of running as you do in the feeling of having run, which makes you more likely to stick with whatever running goals you’ve set for yourself—a particularly important consideration if you are trying to lose weight or training for a marathon.

If that doesn’t convince you, though, here are a few other reasons to run sans Beats:

It’ll give you some much needed no-phone time.

If you are not a Neanderthal iPod owner like I am, your phone likely plays DJ on your runs. Forgoing music means you can leave your phone at home, making it possibly the only time during the day when you are awake and without the attention suck that is Steve Jobs’ glowing box somewhere on your person. No emails, no texts, no Instagram DMs. Serenity now.

If you’re running in an unfamiliar place and need directions, look them up on MapMyRun.com and jot them on the inside of your palm, which doubles as a great pretentious conversation-starter for later in the day. (“This? On my palm? Oh, just directions for my eight-mile run this morning. By the way, have you read Infinite Jest?”)

You just might save a life.

Unlikely. But if someone is shouting for help nearby and you can’t hear them over the dulcet tones of Pentatonix, that’s a karmic weight you do not want lurking in the shadows of your everyday existence.

