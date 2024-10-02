Runaway Dog Shuts Down SoCal Freeway

Members of the highway patrol in Long Beach, California, were seen chasing a four-legged fugitive who stopped traffic on the 91 freeway late last month.

This footage, which @adrifer777 said was recorded on September 22, shows a patrol car circling a loose dog running on the eastbound lanes of the freeway.

Other motorists also got involved in the chase until at last the pooch was captured and put in the back of a cruiser.

The recorder said officers had initially tried to lead the dog onto an exit and off the freeway, but that it refused to take the bait.

The freeway was later reopened. Credit: @adrifer777 via Storyful

Video Transcript

Okay.

Eh.

Eh.