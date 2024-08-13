Kangaroo Escapes From Czech Prison Before Returning Hungry Week Later

A kangaroo living at an open prison in Jirice, Czech Republic, returned on August 10, after escaping for a week, according to the country’s prison service.

This footage, released by the Prison Service of the Czech Republic, shows the roo bouncing back toward the prison, as well as workers attempting to capture the animal.

Local news reported that two kangaroos had escaped initially, with one returning to prison grounds quickly.

According to the prison service, after a week of freedom, the rogue kangaroo hopped back onto the prison premises, where prisoners managed to catch him using a volleyball net.

“…the fugitive was taken back to the paddock, where his fugitive partner was already waiting for him,” the service said. The kangaroo returned hungry but uninjured.

According to news reports, the prison operates as an “open prison,” where some inmates can care for various animals that are kept on the property. Credit: Prison Service of the Czech Republic via Storyful

Video Transcript

Ano.

je velk dla.

Pomalu, pomalu.

Nebojte se na nj skoit, j u jsem mu dvakrt nic neudlal.

SI DOLE PILA P J. P To je velk dra.

Pomalu, pomalu.

Nebojte se na nj skoit, j u jsem ho dvakrt nic neudlal.

dole pila.

P P. J.