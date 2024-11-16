The Rundown - Playoffs Week 2

Latest Stories
- FTW Outdoors
NFL and WWE fans are worried after Netflix's Tyson vs Paul streaming disaster
The long-awaited fight between Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul from AT&T Stadium was set to be one of Netflix's biggest streaming events of the year, but technical problems made the event extremely difficult to watch long before Tyson or Paul ever walked to the ring. Constant buffer
- FTW Outdoors
The Eagles ran the worst trick play of the year, and it backfired spectacularly
The Philadelphia Eagles learned the hard way on Thursday night about what happens when a trick play backfires spectacularly. The team tried to run a funky formation against the visiting Washington Commanders in the second quarter, one involving multiple hand-offs that…
- Yahoo Sports
Juan Soto free agency: Here are the teams reportedly meeting with the star slugger this week
Of course the Mets and Yankees are on the list. Allowing Soto to walk would do remarkable damage to the Yanks' credibility going forward.
- USA TODAY Sports
Troy Aikman airs out on Cowboys ahead of 'Monday Night Football' matchup
Former Cowboys QB and current ESPN commentator Troy Aikman shared his thoughts on AT&T Stadium's sun controversy and Dallas coach Mike McCarthy.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Superstar Hits New Low In Horrible Loss
This Bruins superstar's struggles hit a new level against the Stars.
- FTW Outdoors
The Rays finally made their decision on where they will play for the 2025 MLB season and it makes sense
While much of the Tampa-St. Petersburg area avoided the worst of Hurricane Milton. The same couldn't be said for Tropicana Field, and the Rays were forced to look for a new home in 2025 as a result. That decision has been made, and it comes courtesy of an AL East rival.…
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Tough Guy Beats Up Stars Captain
This Bruins defenseman had a big fight with this Stars forward.
- Miami Herald
Cote’s NFL Week 11 picks: Dolphins-Raiders and three upsets -- including one crazy-big one
Week 11 of Greg Cote’s NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Dolphins-Raiders, Chiefs-Bills, Ravens-Steelers and all 14 games — with three upsets (including one really big one)
- Yahoo News Canada
Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight: How to watch in Canada, date and start time, and odds
The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight is proving to be one of the most highly anticipated boxing events of the year, streaming live on Netflix.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Former Bruins Tough Guy Placed On Waivers
This former Bruins forward has been placed on waivers.
- MMA Junkie
Daniel Cormier: Stipe Miocic 'was so mad and upset' backstage after UFC 309 faceoff with Jon Jones
NEW YORK – Daniel Cormier has pulled back the curtain on what unfolded in the aftermath of the UFC 309 pre-fight press conference faceoff between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. The attitude between Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) and Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) has…
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 11 Fades: Can you trust Najee Harris?
Beware of these six players with fantasy football bust potential in Week 11!
- CNN
LeBron James puts timeline on potential NBA retirement, says he will not play ‘until the wheels fall off’
LeBron James found yet another way to make history on Wednesday night, setting the record for the oldest player to record three consecutive triple-doubles as the Los Angeles Lakers came from behind to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-123.
- USA TODAY Sports
Blake Snell free agent rumors: Best fits for two-time Cy Young winner
Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell is available for a second consecutive winter.
- The Hockey News - New York Islanders
Islanders Matt Martin Reflects After His First Fight Of Season; Teammates React
Matt Martin dropped the gloves for the first time this season, beating Vancouver Canucks Vincent Desharnais.
- The Hockey News - Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings Have Hit Jackpot With Quality Defender
"Playing the kids" is paying off for the Detroit Red Wings.
- Bears Wire
Bears WR Keenan Allen explains what went wrong with Shane Waldron
Bears veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen revealed where Shane Waldron failed in Chicago.
- USA TODAY Sports
NCAA sanctions give Southern California ammunition to fire Lincoln Riley and escape contract
If Southern California truly wants to get out from under Lincoln Riley's mega contract, the NCAA just gave the school the ammunition to do it.
- FTW Outdoors
Why Jake Paul is nicknamed 'El Gallo' and what it means
Jake Paul has gone by many nicknamed in his career on YouTube and in the boxing ring -- remember "Problem Child?" But now, he's going by El Gallo, or El Gallo Dorado. Where does that come from and what does that mean? It's Spanish for the fighting rooster of Dorado
- Anfield Watch
We hope Mike Tyson knocks out Jake Paul... for THIS
YouTuber boxing has become one of the biggest attractions of the modern sporting world.And whilst it’s an indication of the way that industry is headed, even we have to admit that we’re intrigued ...