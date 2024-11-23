The Rundown - Playoffs Week 3

Latest Stories
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Star Named As Surprising Trade Candidate
NHL insider Chris Johnston included this Bruins star in his latest trade board.
- Kansas City Star
New Chiefs kicker has lived many lives at age 25: ‘How is this guy even in the NFL?’
The newest Chiefs kicker has quite a backstory.
- FTW Outdoors
The banging noise on Steelers-Browns broadcast was so annoying that even Al Michaels complained
Amazon NFL broadcaster Al Michaels spoke for all fans on Thursday night by griping about the banging noise coming from the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns game broadcast. Cleveland fans in attendance at Huntington Bank Field banged on what sounded like a metal fence…
- The Hockey News - Chicago Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews Provides Health Update Via Instagram
Former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews provided a health update via his Instagram account.
- USA TODAY Sports
Shohei Ohtani's wife and dog Decoy have priceless reaction to slugger winning MVP award
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani may have won his third MVP award on Thursday, but Decoy, the Dodgers' most valuable pup, stole the show.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
'I Don't Know If I Was Aware Enough': Darnell Nurse Takes Blame For Ryan Reaves Hit
Additionally, Darnell Nurse calls out the reckless nature of Ryan Reaves' play style.
- FTW Outdoors
How the Giants' releasing Daniel Jones now affects their dead salary cap space
Can't say this is surprising, but it's a situation that escalated to the point where it was necessary. A day after Daniel Jones played scout team safety and the quarterback shared a classy written goodbye, the New York Giants announced they were gran
- The Canadian Press
Alex Ovechkin is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks with a broken left leg
Alex Ovechkin has a broken left fibula and is expected to be out four to six weeks, an injury that pauses the Washington Capitals superstar captain’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record.
- USA TODAY Sports
MLB rumors: Latest news on free agents Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell and more
The MLB offseason is still young, but free agency rumors have already started swirling. Here's the latest news from around the league.
- FTW Outdoors
Daniel Jones may stink, but the Giants did him dirty before releasing him
Two things can be true, and in the case of the New York Giants releasing Daniel Jones on Friday, that's, well, the truth. The first true thing: Daniel Jones probably isn't a starting QB-caliber player in the NFL. As a Giants fan myself, I've watched pretty much every snap…
- People
Police Reportedly Recover Travis Kelce's Watch Stolen During Burglary of His Kansas City Home
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's home in Leawood, Kan., was burglarized less than 48 hours after a break-in at the home of his teammate Patrick Mahomes on Oct. 6
- Anfield Watch
Man City handed DEVASTATING legal DEFEAT - what happens next?
Manchester City have been dealt a major blow as part of their ongoing legal battles with the Premier League.Premier League clubs have officially voted by the two-thirds majority needed to approve chan...
- Yahoo Sports
St. Petersburg city council reverses course on Tampa Bay Rays' stadium repairs
The Rays have already announced they will play their 2025 home games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
- The Canadian Press
Maple Leafs place Knies on injured reserve and add Alex Nylander on a one-year deal
TORONTO — The injury-ravaged Toronto Maple Leafs placed Matthew Knies on injured reserve Friday and signed fellow forward Alex Nylander to a one-year contract, recalling him from the AHL Marlies.
- FTW Outdoors
NC State ran 1 of the worst trick plays in college football history against Georgia Tech
NC State ran one of the worst trick plays of all time in college football against hosting Georgia Tech on Thursday night. In a terrible play design that should be banished from the face of the Earth, the Wolfpack shifted its formation to send most of its offensive line out…
- FTW Outdoors
12 stunning Rolex Awards red carpet photos of LPGA golfers
The 2024 Rolex LPGA Awards took place in Naples, Florida on Wednesday -- and they were streamed live on Peacock for the fir
- The Canadian Press
Giants release quarterback Daniel Jones just days after benching him
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Daniel Jones era in New York is over.
- MMA Junkie
Michael Chandler reveals UFC 309 loss to Charles Oliveira 'most pain I've ever been in my entire life'
Michael Chandler has been in numerous wars throughout his career, but none more damaging than UFC 309. Chandler (23-9 MMA, 2-4 UFC) rallied late, but lost a unanimous decision to Charles Oliveira (35-10 MMA, 23-10 UFC) in their rematch this past Saturday at Madison
- The Canadian Press
Red Bull makes mistake with rear wing in Las Vegas that could stall Verstappen's title chances
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Verstappen, needing just three points over Lando Norris at the Las Vegas Grand Prix to seal a fourth consecutive Formula 1 championship, is suddenly in jeopardy of being denied the crown Saturday night.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Robidas Explains The Swap
Montreal Canadiens' defensemen coach Stephane Robidas explained the decision to swap Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson in the lineup.