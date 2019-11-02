Runner Collapses and Dies During Walt Disney World Resort Fall Feast 5K Race

A runner collapsed and died while participating in a 5K race at Walt Disney World on Friday morning, according to multiple reports.

The unidentified runner was taking part in the resort’s Disney Fall Feast 5K — one of the events planned for the theme park’s annual Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“We are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts and sympathies remain with the runner’s family and loved ones throughout this difficult time,” Andrea Finger, a spokeswoman for Walt Disney World Resort, told the Sentinel.

RELATED: Distance Runner Gabriele ‘Gabe’ Grunewald Dies at 32 After Decade-Long Battle with Cancer

Walt Disney World did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The theme park was unable to confirm the cause of the runner’s death, according to WESH.

The runner was running in a 3.1-mile race that permitted participants ages 5 and up. The annual weekend, hosted by runDisney, will host a 10K race on Saturday and reportedly caps-off on Sunday when nearly 15,000 runners are expected to participate in a half-marathon.