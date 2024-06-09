Runner dies during charity half-marathon

A runner taking part in a half-marathon for charity has collapsed and died during the race.

He had been taking part in the annual Southend Half Marathon in Shoeburyness, Essex.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) confirmed it was called out to the event just before 11:00 BST after receiving reports of a medical emergency on Mess Road.

“Two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle, a rapid response vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene," it said.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical crews, an adult man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The race, now in its 28th year, is held to raise money for the Havens Hospices charity.

In a statement, the charity said the deceased man's family had been informed.

"It is with immense sadness that we can confirm a runner who took part in the Southend Half Marathon has died," it said.

"The male runner collapsed on the route and treatment was given immediately.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

"We know this is very upsetting news for the whole running community and our thoughts are with all those affected."

