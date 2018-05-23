Runner Marks Anniversary of Manchester Attack With 67-Mile Heart-Shaped Route

Videographer and runner Nathan Rae made a heart shape on his GPS by running a 67-mile ultra-marathon around Manchester one year after the Manchester Arena bombing of May 22, 2017.

Rae, who live tweeted the event and filmed himself while doing it, covered historical landmarks of the city and passed by the A&E of Royal Manchester Children Hospital.

According to the Manchester Evening News, he “set off on his mammoth journey from Sale just before 8am and ended at Manchester Arena before midnight.”

Rae’s goal was to raise money for North West Air Ambulance. At time of writing, supporters on his JustGiving page donated more than £1,300.

“The attack was sickening but I found our city’s response to it inspiring and hopeful,” Rae said on his website. “I’m just trying to capture a small part of that a year on.” Credit: Video by Nathan Rae via Storyful