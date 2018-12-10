Runner's finish line celebration doesn't go to plan

Comfortably ahead and about to finish a cross-country race in first place, Jimmy Gressier wanted to celebrate in style.

But the 21-year-old's spectacular slide turned into something of a face plant fail - leaving him muddied and embarrassed as rival runners caught up behind him.

Gressier was taking part in the European U23 cross-country men's race in the Netherlands.

The athlete was brimming with confidence in the final minute of the race - picking up a couple of tricolor flags from supporters who had lined the route.

Unfortunately for him, the mud close to the line was not as slippery as it looked.

Instead of sliding serenely through the tape being held up by people either side of the track, his knees abruptly came to a stop just before the finish line.

Gressier then fell forward - his head catching the tape as he nearly face planted the mud.

The footage, posted by European Athletics, has been retweeted hundreds of times.

Seeing the funny side, Gressier took the blunder in his stride - posting on Facebook: "Double European Champion!! 4 times European Champion by team. Thank you all."

His post was accompanied by a GIF animation of a footballer falling over while celebrating a goal.

After washing away the mud, Gressier collected his medal for winning the race at the Beekse Bergen Safari Park in Tilburg.

He finished the course with an impressive time of 23 minutes and 37 seconds.