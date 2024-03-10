Advertisement

Running for a cause: Land Park Donut Dash raises money for children's hospitals

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

Sixteen years strong, the Sacramento Donut Dash ran through the Land Park neighborhood of Sacramento on Saturday morning. The race not only gives runners a sugar high as they hit the pavement but also the event has given back, for over a decade, to children hospitalized locally. Organizers told KCRA 3 that since the run began, they’ve collected over $1.5 million for children hospitalized at Sutter and UC Davis hospitals.