Running for a cause: Land Park Donut Dash raises money for children's hospitals
Sixteen years strong, the Sacramento Donut Dash ran through the Land Park neighborhood of Sacramento on Saturday morning. The race not only gives runners a sugar high as they hit the pavement but also the event has given back, for over a decade, to children hospitalized locally. Organizers told KCRA 3 that since the run began, they’ve collected over $1.5 million for children hospitalized at Sutter and UC Davis hospitals.