Who is in the running to be Harris’s vice-presidential candidate?

Democrats are hunting for the perfect candidate bring in the voters Kamala Harris cannot

As Democrat strategists cast around for a new vice-presidential candidate, they will be asking one question: Who can bring with them the most electoral college votes?

Kamala Harris is a female Asian-Jamaican Californian liberal. The calculation in Democrat circles will be that she can appeal to women, minorities, and coastal liberals, but Californian progressives do not always go down well in the Rust Belt.

That means her pick for vice-president may have to be something else – someone who can speak to fly-over America without raising hackles. That, after all, was one of Joe Biden’s strengths.

Put bluntly, that means a man. Probably a white one, and preferably one from a red or swing state.

Such individuals dominate the list of names already circulating.

Josh Shapiro would be only the second Jewish vice-president in American history if nominated - ALEX WONG/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Josh Shapiro, the 51-year-old Pennsylvania governor, is one. From a battleground state that the Democrats took in 2020 and desperately need to hold in November, he is seen as a sensible, moderate Democrat with a record of effective government (his motto is “get s--- done”).

He’s also a rising star in the Democratic party with a not insignificant national profile. Mr Shapiro has already endorsed Ms Harris. If she picks him as a running mate and they win, he would be only the second Jewish vice-president in American history (and the first called Josh).

Andy Beshear comes from Kentucky political royalty but Democrats worry if he'll be as successful out of state - TIMOTHY D EASLEY/AP

Andy Beshear, the governor of Kentucky, was mentioned in the past as a possible replacement for Mr Biden, largely because he is a Democrat who has twice won governorship of the reliably red state of Kentucky since 2019.

There are doubts about whether local popularity could be replicated outside the state: He is after all from Kentucky political royalty (his father was also governor). But he is a political moderate, which may reassure middle-ground voters, and during Covid and a series of other natural disasters he proved a softly-spoken, capable, empathetic leader.

Roy Cooper, the governor of North Carolina - SEAN RAYFORD/GETTY IMAGES

Roy Cooper, 67, has served as North Carolina’s governor since 2017 and was previously its attorney general. Like Mr Shapiro he hails from a marginal rather than reliably red state: Donald Trump won North Carolina by less than two percentage points in 2020, and it is on the Democrats’ hit list for November.

Mark Kelly could be a strong candidate to speak on immigration - KEVIN DIETSCH/GETTY IMAGES

Mark Kelly of Arizona would fit the bill nicely. A former Navy combat pilot and Nasa astronaut who commanded the International Space Station, he has full American Hero bona fides. Mr Kelly, 60, is not only from a purple state, but a border state, giving him a great deal of authority to talk about immigration.

Such credibility would be valuable: Ms Harris’s most embarrassing gaffe as vice-president was related to a failure to visit the border and dismissive remarks about the gravity of the crisis there. But there’s a political calculation here: can the Democrats risk losing Mr Kelly’s seat in the Senate?

Gretchen Whitmer is a strong candidate to run her own presidential campaign - ALEX BRANDON/AP

Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, is another popular mid-Western governor who presides over a swing state the Democrats will have to hold on to if they are to win the election.

There are two drawbacks: firstly, she is liberal woman, perhaps too similar to Ms Harris herself, and secondly – perhaps more significantly – Ms Whitmer is often spoken of as a potential presidential candidate in her own right.

She has reportedly thrown her weight behind Ms Harris. But while difficult, challenging Ms Harris for the nomination is not impossible to imagine. Barack Obama has not yet endorsed Ms Harris, and Nancy Pelosi, the grand old lady of the Democratic establishment, has said she would favour a competitive convention over a coronation. Might she throw her hat in the ring?

Critics fear Wes Moore may not offer the critical votes as some other candidates - KEVIN DIETSCH/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Wes Moore, the governor of Maryland, is the only black man whose name frequently comes up as a possible vice-president to Ms Harris. At 45, he’s relatively young but gained a national profile – and credibility – through his capable handling of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore in March.

He’s got a best selling author, combat veteran and a chief executive. Alongside Ms Whitmer and Mr Shapiro, Mr Moore outperformed Ms Harris versus Trump in a survey by the Democrat polling company, Blue Labs analytics. Maryland is no longer considered much of a swing-state – it last voted for a Republican candidate in 1988 – so he might not offer the critical votes of some other candidates.

Pete Buttigieg, US secretary of transportation, is another rising star of the party

Pete Buttigieg, Mr Biden’s secretary of transportation, does not bring a state with him, but he is another rising star in the party, and a confident public speaker (one of Ms Harris’s weaknesses is her propensity for unfortunate gaffes in interviews).

He ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination in 2020. At 42, he is even younger than Mr Moore. He has endorsed Ms Harris for the nomination.