Running shoes: how science can help you to run faster and more efficiently

Long-distance running times are dropping – and the first sub-two hour marathon was completed recently by Kenyan athlete, Eliud Kipchoge. Some are arguing that innovations in trainer design are playing a pivotal role in these improvements. But what is the science behind these elite running shoes? Can they really make such a big difference? And can they get even better?

Over the last two decades, there has been growing focus on the engineering of sports equipment, including running shoes. But while we are seeing rapid development in this area, these steps are often incremental improvements rather than massive strides of change.

The first ever running shoe appeared about 200 years ago and both materials and design have improved enormously since then. But if you consider the changes on a year-to-year basis, the variances are fractional. They do, however, add up.

Preventing injury

A running shoe should protect the foot and the runner from injury. It provides stabilisation of the foot and protects skin from damage. It should also limit potentially harmful impact forces as the foot strikes the ground, while returning energy to the runner.

Running shoes are designed in a way that improves running efficiency. Science suggests that if you can reduce the energy it takes to run, then in theory, you should be able to run faster and for a longer period.

To do this, a number of techniques can be adopted. First, we can reduce the mass of a shoe to make it lighter. This will allow a runner to swing their legs more efficiently. Another claim is that if there is more cushioning in the midsole, then an athlete can run with straighter legs, again making them more efficient.

Adding stiff plates within the [midsole], may also help an athlete to run better by redistributing positive lower limb joint work from the knee to the joint of your toes above the ball of your foot. These stiff plates may also store and return energy to the runner.

In general, when we compress this midsole, and then release it, we want as much energy as possible to be returned. The more energy that is returned, the more efficiently an athlete should be able to run.

It can, of course, be difficult to design tests that systematically explore all these factors, but they are being explored by science.

Every runner is different

Major sporting brands spend a lot of time and resources designing and tuning running shoes, but the biggest challenge they face is the fact that everyone is different.

The design and engineering that goes into a running shoe is quite heavily dependent on the runner, and their requirements. Each person will have his or her own running style and, of course, every foot is unique. There is never going to be a one-size-fits-all in shoe design.

A sprinting shoe would also be entirely different to a marathon shoe, for example. Marathon footwear needs cushioning to reduce injury risk from many impacts over a long distance; while a sprinting shoe could benefit from being stiffer without necessarily requiring as much cushioning.

Similarly, some runners strike the ground right on their heel. These “rear-foot strikers” likely need more cushioning. Others will strike more on their forefoot. They are probably less concerned with cushioning, and could benefit from a more minimalist running shoe, or even running barefoot.

Testing for excellence

Testing falls into two main areas. The first is engineering testing: testing of the design and materials. This involves testing the shoe in isolation.

For example, you might want to look at the ageing of a shoe. This might involve putting an artificial foot in the shoe and compressing it thousands and thousands of times to mimic someone running, and then seeing how the properties change over time.

But you should also explore the interaction of the shoe with the athlete, investigating the effect the footwear has on the runner, their performance and the general physiological state of the individual.

Shutterstock More

Story continues