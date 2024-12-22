Belfast City Airport shut after emergency during landing

All flights in and out of Belfast City Airport have been cancelled on Sunday evening after an Aer Lingus plane suffered an emergency incident while landing during strong winds.

The plane had flown from Edinburgh to Belfast at about 16:00 GMT with four crew members but no passengers on board.

It appears the plane's nose wheel collapsed during landing, with pictures showing its nose resting on the runway tarmac. It is understood no-one was seriously hurt.

The airport's runway has been shut and is not expected to reopen until Monday.

The emergency incident happened to what was described as a "positioning flight" it was operating on behalf of Aer Lingus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emerald Airlines said it "experienced a hard landing upon arriving into Belfast City Airport due to adverse weather conditions".

The police, fire service and ambulance crews were immediately deployed to the airport.

Fire Service Area Commander David Doherty said firefighters responded at 16:15 GMT after the airport "declared a full emergency".

They sent several units as part of their expected response to an airport emergency, but he said firefighters did not have to take any immediate action.

Their resources were quickly redeployed but some crews have remained at the scene as a precaution, Mr Doherty added.

Two flights - from London City and Leeds Bradford - due to land at the airport have since arrived at Belfast International Airport after being diverted.