‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Is Bigger and More Popular Than Ever – What Comes Next?

A year after being named the top reality competition program at the 2018 Emmys, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” returns to the race this year in a somewhat strange position for a show with such an outsider sensibility — as the one to beat.

It was not so long ago that “Drag Race” was regularly snubbed by the TV Academy despite the undying love of a small but fervent fanbase. But in 2019, the show is bigger, and more mainstream, than ever.

It’s 2017 jump from the niche Logo to broader sister network VH1 came with an explosion in the ratings. Strong word of mouth among the younger-skewing audience has made “Drag Race” one of the buzziest TV shows on social media. And host RuPaul Charles, who once famously predicted the show would never be taken seriously enough to receive awards attention, has been named best reality competition show host at the Emmys three years running.

“It’s incredibly humbling,” said Tom Campbell, head of development for World of Wonder, the production company behind “Drag Race” and its many offshoots. “It’s incredibly gratifying. We’ve been making this show for 12 seasons … and the basic philosophy, the basic approach has really been the same since day one.”

Season 10 winner Aquaria (Photo: VH1)

That little-seen first season, Campbell notes, was filmed back when president George W. Bush was still in office, back before same-sex marriage was the law of the land, and when LGBTQ visibility on television was quite a bit different than it is now. It featured one of the queens, fan-favorite Ongina, revealing her HIV-positive status on the main stage in a moment that at the time felt radical and groundbreaking.

“The very first episode was called ‘Drag on a Dime,'” Campbell recalled. “They had a challenge where they had to make outfits out of items from the 99 cent store. We were so incredibly scared that they couldn’t do it or that they wouldn’t be good. And they blew us away … There’s something about the high camp and the makeup and the over-the-top clothes mixed with these really very human stories that makes it so compelling.”

So while the central philosophy of “Drag Race” has stayed the same over the last decade, the world around it has shifted quite a bit, perhaps coming to meet the show a bit more on its own terms. But as history can attest, that doesn’t mean the pendulum can’t or won’t swing back.

The most successful years of “Drag Race” thus far, through coincidence or consequence, have come in the era of Trump, inadvertently turning the show — a showcase for LGBTQ talent and unapologetic send-up of patriarchal society — into an act of resistance, a representation of “a different kind of America, a more patriotic America,” Campbell said.

“It’s a place where identity and self-expression and love are appreciated, and so it’s almost become part of the resistance without even trying to be,” he said. “We’ve been doing the same show the whole time, but I think it’s filling a gap. People want to be entertained and want to be moved.”

Set of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Photo: VH1)

In a 2016 interview with New York Magazine, published just months before RuPaul would go on to win his first Emmy, the host called drag “the antithesis of mainstream.” The entire art form, he said, is “completely opposed to fitting in.”

