‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Sashays Back To The BBC For A Second Season

The BBC’s online youth channel BBC Three has commissioned a second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK before the first has finished airing.

The drag queen battle will sashay its way back to Britain next year after whipping up more than 6.5M views for its first season on BBC streaming service iPlayer.

The first season has seen the queens face challenges designed to test their drag ability. Along the way, they’ve showed off their runway skills, formed two girl bands and performed “Downton Draggy.”

“I want to thank the BBC and all our fans for their overwhelming support of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” RuPaul said. “This season’s queens proved that Britain’s Got Charisma Uniqueness Nerve and Talent, and I want to see more. Here’s to another season of love, laughter and light.”

The new eight-part season was commissioned by BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell and Kate Phillips, the BBC’s entertainment chief. The executive producers are RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Sally Miles, Bruce McCoy and Ruby Kuraishe.

The first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues on BBC Three until November 21.

