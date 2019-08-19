‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘All Stars’ Renewed At VH1

Click here to read the full article.

Shantay you stay! VH1 has renewed RuPaul’s Drag Race for a twelfth season while RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has also been greenlit for additional seasons. The news comes after the gag-worthy reality competition series was nominated for a historic 14 Emmys.

The twelfth season will continue the tradition of finding “America’s Next Drag Superstar” as drag queens from all around the country will prove to the world that they can slay the runway, serve looks and lip sync for their life like no one else. Meanwhile, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will come back for a fifth season and feature the franchise’s most notable queens as they return to the “werk” room to prove to Mama Ru why they deserve the crown and a coveted spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

The Drag Race franchise earned 14 nominations this year, including Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program as well as Outstanding Competition Program. This is the most for any TV series in VH1’s history.

Last year, Drag Race won five of the 12 Emmys it was nominated for and made history when RuPaul Charles won Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program and the show won Outstanding Competition Program — the first series to do so. This has diversified the field that is usually dominated by the likes of Amazing Race and Top Chef.

RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars are hosted by RuPaul Charles and produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Tim Palazzola serves as Executive Producers for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as Producer.

