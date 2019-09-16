RuPaul Teases 'Drag Race' Season 12 and How Much Longer He'll Continue to Host (Exclusive)

RuPaul is keeping mum about the upcoming 12th season of RuPaul's Drag Race, but in a word? It's "sensational!"

ET's Denny Directo caught up with the drag icon and TV personality backstage at the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, where Mama Ru gushed about winning his fourth consecutive award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

"My brain really hasn't joined my body yet," he gushed of the honor. "Something happens when something as significant as this occurs, and I can't believe I'm actually putting words together."

The groundbreaking series also took home awards for Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming and Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special over the weekend, and is nominated for Outstanding Competition Program at next weekend's Emmy Awards.

And while Ru couldn't dish much about season 12, he offered a little more on what fans can expect from the upcoming inaugural season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

"A lot of bad English puns, that's for sure," he admitted with a laugh. "Michelle Visage and I couldn't stop saying, 'You all right, babe? You all right?' and ''Ello, guv'nah!' The English, of course, hate that, but we got such a kick out of it."

"The girls in England are so much fun," Ru added. "It's a different flavor, but it's familiar, so not only will the English audiences enjoy it, but I think the American audiences will enjoy it too."

The legendary drag queen and TV personality is widely credited with helping to usher drag into the mainstream in recent years, and major awards show wins like this only increase visibility for the LGBT community and the stunning performers that Drag Race showcases every season. The franchise also recently launched the second season of Drag Race Thailand, and announced an upcoming Las Vegas residency. So, how does it feel to continue to be recognized for his work -- say, with four straight Emmys?

"I'll tell you, in a word: It's fantastic," Ru admitted. "It feels so good, and I think of all the brilliant, courageous, contestants from our show -- I think we've got probably 150 over these years -- they make this experience so lovely."

"It feels great to build a platform for these kids to launch their careers," he added. "They're known in their towns, but after our show, they're worldwide international superstars. And they're out there right now, working. They're performing this very second out there, and I love that... I'm so proud of all the girls."

So, how much longer can Ru see himself continuing to host Drag Race? Indefinitely! "As long as they're making foundation and false eyelashes, I will be out there doing this show!"

