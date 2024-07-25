RuPaul's Drag Race confirms huge guest star for All Stars 9 finale

Paramount+ / World of Wonder

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 spoilers.

RuPaul's Drag Race has announced one of its biggest-ever guest stars for the All Stars 9 finale.

The show has released the opening of Friday's (July 26) dramatic episode as US Vice President and current presidential candidate Kamala Harris drops into the Werk Room.

Vice President Harris teams up with Michelle Visage, choreographer Jamal Sims and celebrity super-fans Cheyenne Jackson, Lance Bass and Leslie Jones to encourage US viewers to register to vote before the November general election.

"Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride," Harris says.



“So, as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember, no one is alone. We are all in this together, and your vote is your power."

The Vice President is one of the most prominent politicians to guest star in Drag Race. In previous seasons, former US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have made similar cameos to promote voting.

Harris's guest appearance in the All Stars 9 finale was filmed before she emerged as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, following Joe Biden's decision to exit the race at the weekend.

The vice president has been a long-time supporter of LGBTQ+ issues, including featuring a Pride flag prominently in her brand-new campaign advertisement set to Beyoncé's hit 'Freedom'.

The All Stars 9 finale will be released on Friday (July 26), as this year's queens compete for a $200,000 contribution to a charity of their choice via the Palette Fund.

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 9 airs on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus in the UK.

