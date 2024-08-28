RuPaul's Drag Race star Detox comes out as trans in empowering video

RuPaul's Drag Race star Detox has come out as trans in an empowering video.

The star, who appeared on season five of the main show and season two of All Stars, recently performed alongside fellow Drag Race star Willam at an event in Chicago.

However, at one point during their performance of 'Chow Down (at Chick-fil-A)', Detox changed a lyric to: "I'm trans now," to cheers from the audience.

The star later took to social media and wrote (via EW): "I still haven't really made the announcement. But there have been signs!"

Detox, who has also changed her pronouns to she/they on social media, also reposted a video of the performance originally shared by her drag daughter Miss Toto.

Detox wrote in a comment: "Looking over and seeing my dawtah and all of my friends in the audience burst into tears at this moment that has been brewing for the past few years was so magical. I'll never forget it."

The star isn't the only Drag Race queen to come out recently. Season four star Madame LaQueer came out as transgender earlier this year, sharing that she will go by the name Cassie (Cassandra) out of drag and Madame Cassandra Uzumaki LaQueer in drag going forward.



"It's something I've been pondering for myself for years," she told EW. "It's now or never. I think this serves for me to be a voice for those that have persuaded themselves into not pursuing their truths and let time take over.



"It's never too late to come out and live your true experience and be yourself and be authentic. There's nothing like feeling loved in your own skin."



Season 16 contestant Amanda Tori Meating also opened up about her own "gender exploration journey" in January of this year.

Amanda explained that taking part in the series helped her to figure out her gender expression, recalling that the "experience helped push me out of the nest a little bit and crack the egg".

She added: "I definitely have arrived to a point where I feel like I'm transitioning. I don't know if I quite identify as a trans woman yet, because that's a bit of an achievement that I have yet to score. I refer to myself as a t-girl at the moment."



RuPaul's Drag Race US airs on MTV in the US and WOW Presents Plus in the UK.

