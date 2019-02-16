RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 ends with a shocking new twist

From Digital Spy

Note: Unsurprisingly, this article contains spoilers for the season four finale of RuPaul's Drag Race.



Photo credit: VH1/World of Wonder More

(Almost) every Queen on RuPaul's Drag Race has a loyal online following, which means that practically every single elimination divides fans right down the middle.

The finale of All Stars season four was no exception, even with the final twist: for the first time in the show's history, two contestants were declared the winner(s)!

After sending Monique Heart and Naomi Smalls home, it was down to Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck, and in the end, the judges just couldn't decide which one of them should take the crown – so why not give it to both?

You'd think with the double win, twice the amount of people would be happy about the result. You'd be wrong...

Y‘all are excited for the double win but let‘s not forget the real winner of #AllStars4 pic.twitter.com/5QFMCKJy38 - Nincki Minjaj (@RixJulius) February 16, 2019

The true winner of All Stars 4 was The Henny #AllStars4 - Séarlas (@searlasodaire) February 16, 2019

You’re telling me that out of all of these finales THIS is the one that gets the double win? It just doesn’t feel right. #DragRace #AllStars4 pic.twitter.com/etLeRutRq0 - ♛ (@sadboychic) February 16, 2019

What a terrible season. We love the real winner of AS4, Manila Luzon. #AllStars4 pic.twitter.com/4PBLYihHPZ - Jill 💕 (@jilliankapree_) February 16, 2019

Oh RuPaul feeling like Oprah, you get a win, you get a win #AllStars4 pic.twitter.com/KWLPg57R7G - 3Y3SWIDE0P3N (@Neosoul1189) February 16, 2019

At least they both got 100,000 🤔But All Stars rules couldn't be changed for Shangela or Manila #AllStars4 pic.twitter.com/Yoby5zKs7t - Firhan B (@firhanbajwa) February 16, 2019

So Ru can pledge two winners this season but couldn't do anything for Shangela last season? #AllStars4 pic.twitter.com/MRswNMKNi9 - Zach (@zach_tylerr) February 16, 2019

And if you can't wait for more RuPaul action, the whole thing starts all over with season 11 of normal, non-All Star Drag Race, which begins on February 28. That's less than two weeks away, time fans.

The upcoming series will feature the drag daughters of Alyssa Edwards, Coco Montrese and the late Sahara Davenport competing, plus Miley Cyrus will be making an appearance.

There's also the recent news of three guest judges being announced for the UK version of the series, all of whom are British national treasures.

RuPaul's Drag Race airs on VH1 in the US, while the UK version will come to BBC Three later this year.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)