Rupert Everett Confirms He Married Longtime Partner Henrique This Year: 'Really More About Forward-Thinking'

The 'My Best Friend's Wedding' star opened up about his wedding to the Brazilian accountant in a recent 'Tatler' cover story

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Rupert Everett in July 2024

Rupert Everett is officially an ideal husband in real life!

In his new Tatler cover story interview, the actor opened up about his wedding to Henrique, a Brazilian accountant, earlier this summer. Everett, 65, told the British magazine that he's been with his new husband for a while, though the Golden Globe nominee wasn't always certain he wanted to get hitched.

"I have always hated weddings, although I do love funerals. But when you get older … I have seen so many problems that gay couples face, so it’s really more about forward-thinking, as we have been together for a long time now," the My Best Friend's Wedding star told the outlet.

He added, "And I don’t know how long I’m going to last. Well, being tall, I’ve never seen a 95-year-old 6ft 5in person. You just never know what’s going to happen."

Alberto Lo Bianco/ipa-agency n/Shutterstock Rupert Everett in Italy in April 2022

Everett's Tatler feature also included details about his wedding day. He and Henrique married at London's Camden Town Hall and followed the ceremony with a meal at local Italian restaurant Ciao Bella.

Everett has been previously outspoken about his hesitance to get married. In a 2020 interview with U.K. publication The Times, he voiced his distaste for wedding but rolled it back in the context of his current relationship. At the time, he told the outlet that he "wouldn't mind getting married now."

“I’d marry my boyfriend. Although I would only have two or three people to my wedding," Everett explained in the interview from nearly four years ago. He also claimed that when the time came, he would be the one to propose to Henrique, who has largely kept a low profile out of the spotlight.

David Fisher/Shutterstock Rupert Everett in London in October 2022

In 2021, Everett opened up about his affair with the late Paula Yates while she was married to Bob Geldof. During an episode of Piers Morgan's Life Stories reported by Yahoo! Entertainment, Everett said he and Yates maintained a "very, very close" relationship "for a long time."

In 2009, The Next Best Thing star spoke to The Guardian about the dynamics of his romance with the television presenter, who died in 2000. "She was married. I was gay. These constraints operated like a kind of safety net," he told the outlet. "We were both narcissists. We both loved to act up and we adored being looked at."



