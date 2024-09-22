Rupert Everett slams state of modern movies

Rupert Everett has slammed the state of modern movies.

The 65-year-old actor has racked up more than 50 film appearances during his career and has been nominated for BAFTAs and Golden Globes for his roles in movies including ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ and 1999’s ‘An Ideal Husband’.

He has now blasted today’s “mainstream” films as jokes, telling the Mail on Sunday the genre has “fallen off the edge of a cliff”.

His Mail profile said he thought ‘Barbie’ was overrated and ‘Oppenheimer’ was “like a French and Saunders sketch”.

He added: “What would you call the mainstream of today? There aren’t really 90-minute movies any more.”

Rupert also slated streaming giants’ TV series offerings, saying: “They kind of urge you to stay in your room and be up all night watching 18 episodes.

“You can’t get a grip on the narrative in the same way as you can in a film or play. And we’re so numbed!

“You have to more or less put a grenade up someone’s bum and set it off to get any reaction at all.”

Rupert also blasted he thinks reality TV shows have killed British culture.

He said he a “rough and tumble quality” has disappeared from UK arts offerings, adding: “I think The X Factor changed it. I think (Simon Cowell) is responsible for a cultural deadening.”

Rupert also said one of his biggest career regrets was not focusing more on his theatre work when he was younger.

He added: “I should have probably concentrated harder on the stage. I was always trying to turn myself into the conventional Hollywood star I wanted to be when I was a kid.

“I wanted to be Tom Cruise! But I was a 6ft 5in beanpole looking like a cross between Snow White and Anne Frank.

“So there was no way I was going to be able to compress myself into that role. “It’s not that I was doing nothing, but I was doing everything in the wrong direction.”