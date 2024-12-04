Rupert Grint's Net Worth and 'Harry Potter' Earnings Just Took a HUGE Hit

Rupert Grint is a multi-millionaire thanks to playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, but his massive net worth just took a pretttttty significant hit.

According to the Associated Press, Rupert has to pay a £1.8 million ($2.3 million) tax bill in the U.K. after the HMRC (England's version of the IRS) said he'd "wrongly classed 4.5 million pounds in residuals from the movies" as capital asset instead of income. Rupert's lawyers appealed but apparently a judge just ruled that the money was “taxable as income” and now he has to pay up.

Because we're all obviously wondering, please be advised that the AP notes Rupert has earned around £24 million for Harry Potter. Though this number might be significantly larger since back in in 2010, the Hollywood Reporter claimed he earned $15 million for each Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows film.

So yeah, obviously this tax bill isn't going to make a huge dent!

Meanwhile, Rupert seems to have a pretty casual attitude about his finances, and told the Radio Times (via Business Insider) several years ago, "I actually don't know how much I have. I couldn't even really guess. It doesn't really motivate me too much. It makes you comfortable; that's the good thing about it, I think. I'm glad it's there, but I'm not really that focused on it."

