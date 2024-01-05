Rupert Rampage resume season in first place of CIHL west division

The Prince Rupert Rampage return to the ice after a holiday break on Jan. 5 when they face the Terrace River Kings and will seek to continue their league-leading form in the Central Interior Hockey League.

After a strong December showing with three wins and one defeat, the Rampage are currently edging out the River Kings and the Hazelton Wolverines by three points in the west division, though the River Kings have two games in hand.

The Rampage finished off travel-heavy December with an 8-5 win against the Kitimat Ice Demons, though the North Coast team can now look forward to hosting four of their six January games on home ice at the Jim Ciccone Arena.

After travelling to Terrace for their Jan. 5 game, the Rampage will welcome the River Kings the next day on Jan. 6.

Over halfway through the season, the Rampage look ready to top the west again, after beating out the River Kings last year, before a disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs.

Forward Judd Repole leads the team in scoring with 10 goals and 10 assists, only second in the CIHL to Tanner Wort of the Wolverines. Meanwhile, Hunter Johnson and Tyler Ostrom both have impressive tallies at this point of the season, with 14 points each.

Goalie Kieran Sharpe has a 3.86 goals against average and a .772 save percentage with 106 saves across the season.

The Rampage conclude their regular season when they play the Smithers Steelheads on Feb. 3 at the Jim Ciccone Arena.

Seth Forward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Rupert Northern View