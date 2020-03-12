Rupert River Cup almost lost to James Bay after snowmobile trip gone wrong

The story of how the Rupert River Cup was won over the weekend, then strapped to a snowmobile for a trip across the ice of James Bay between Waskaganish, Que and Moose Factory, Ont., is a good one.

The story of how it was lost in a blizzard halfway home is the stuff of legend.

"I told them we would take good care of it," said Jeremy Solomon-Wesley, a left winger with the Moose Factory Scrappers senior men's Class A team and the man who strapped the cup to his snowmobile after his team won against the Waskaganish Wings.

"I felt like it was my responsibility."

The Rupert River Cup Tournament is one of the largest in Eeyou Istchee, the Cree territory in northern Québec. This year, it had more than 32 teams from Cree communities on both sides of James Bay, as well as Lac Simon, an Anishinaabe community located near Val-d'Or about 550 kilometres north of Montreal. The winning team also collected a purse of $30 thousand.

Travelled to tournament by snowmobile

The Moose Factory Scrappers have taken part in the tournament since it began 13 years ago. But this year for the first time, 10 members of the team decided to make the trip by snowmobile, cutting the trip from 15 hours by highway and winter road to a mere 4 hours across the ice of James Bay.

Solomon-Wesley said everything went great on the way to Waskaganish, but the trip back was a different story.

"About half way back, as soon as we came out to Hannah Bay, that's where it got pretty windy and you barely see in front of you," he said.

"A teammate said 'Where's the cup?' I felt bad." - Jeremy Solomon-Wesley, Moose Factory Scrappers

It was a while before the group realized the cup was gone.

"A teammate of mine said "where's the cup?" said Solomon-Wesley. "I was shocked. I felt bad."

Solomon-Wesley said he even turned back to look for it, but by then the wind was really blowing, so they decided to make their way home to Moose Factory and try again when the weather cleared.

Two of the group's snowmobiles also broke down — one on the way to Waskaganish and the other on the trip home, Solomon-Wesley said, adding several sleighs also broke loose. One of the snowmobiles was brought to Waskaganish and the other abandoned at a camp near Hannah Bay.

