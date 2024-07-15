Rural bus service petition presented to council

A petition has been presented to Devon County Council’s cabinet asking it to consider reinstating a rural bus service.

Cabinet members heard villagers in Witheridge were often stranded at bus stops and fearing for their safety because three connecting services that had replaced a direct bus from Exeter to Barnstaple were breaking down, being diverted or being cancelled.

Residents are calling for the 155 service to be reinstated so students can get to college on time, adults to work and the elderly to health appointments.

The petition, with 325 signatures, was presented to council leader James McInnes by councillor Jeremy Yabsley and local resident Cath Cottingham.

'Vital and viable'

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Ms Cottingham said education, employment and leisure opportunities were limited locally, meaning that travel was essential.

"Many of our most vulnerable residents rely solely on public transport – the young, elderly and those with disabilities. We need a reliable bus route to be able to access work and health appointments.

"Our young people are dependent on buses to get them to college in Exeter and Barnstaple."

She added: "My own daughter missed valuable learning time and has been made to feel scared for her own safety.

“We implore you (councillors) to promote connectivity for our expanding village to keep it vital and viable."

North Devon councillor Peter Jones said he hoped county councillors and officers would find a solution.

