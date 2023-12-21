Rural isolation: The farmers ploughing on, but not in the fields

Sheep farmer Peter McAnulla, 82, describes himself as semi-retired

Peter McAnulla, 82 years old and a sheep farmer since he left school at the age of 14, didn't think he'd be starting to plough on.

Not at his age and not while "semi-retired" after decades spent at the foot of Bessy Bell, near Newtownstewart, County Tyrone.

So when he was invited to join a new group - Plough On - he was reassured that it did not involve any hard labour.

Farming can be hard, lonely work, but the group is helping to reduce social isolation for those who have spent their lives working the land.

Instead, it gives farmers the opportunity to meet up and enjoy each other's company.

The impact of Covid isolation

Peter went to the first Plough On meeting in Newtownstewart.

"I think there were about 16 or 18 people there and I knew most of them, but I hadn't seen them for quite a while with the Covid so it was nice to get out again."

Ambrose McCullagh misses meeting up with fellow farmers at the local mart

For farmers like Peter, weekly trips to the mart would be the time to meet people but Covid has had a lasting impact on the rural community.

Another member of the group is 78-year-old Ambrose McCullagh, who has a small beef herd at his farm near Plumbridge.

He said Covid put an end to a lot of the opportunities to socialise, such as meeting other farmers at the restaurant at the mart in Omagh.

"I visited every Monday religiously - basically to have a dinner and no matter who you sat down with at the table, you could talk about farming," he said.

How farmers are addressing mental health

The restaurant was closed and replaced by an outdoor fast-food van but Ambrose said: "I was never one for that type of food, burgers and chips and all that."

The mart restaurant is something he misses a lot, but the Plough On group has helped fill the void.

"Plough On was a great thing. It brought us out. We're all the same vintage and we could natter and talk about days gone by."

The Plough On group leader in Newtownstewart, Mervyn Smyth, said you won't find many farmers who admit to being lonely.

"They are proud people, but we found that when they come out, they've been very relaxed in the Plough On group and it has worked wonders."

Mervyn Smyth is the group leader at Plough On Newtownstewart

"Mental health is a big issue within the farming community," he added.

"We're trying to address that with getting them out of being on their own 24 hours a day, some of them.

"Most of them are lone workers, so it's good to get them out and get them talking about things that they normally wouldn't talk about.

"We do that at the Plough On [and] what is said within the four walls stays within the four walls."

Phonsie McKenna, who lives alone, said the group has been a great way of meeting new people

Phonsie McKenna, who is 87 years old and lives alone in a rural cottage near Lack in County Fermanagh, said he wouldn't want to live anywhere else.

"I'd be very happy here as to be living in the midst of a great group of neighbours, and that's a big thing.

How social groups are reconnecting farmers

"If you haven't peace and quiet, well your life wouldn't be worth living."

He has joined the Plough On group in Ederney, which he describes as "a good boost and it's a great place to meet the people, especially some of the neighbours".

Patrick McElhill relishes the chance to tell old stories and sing

Patrick McElhill, who is 87 from Scraghey in County Tyrone, spent his working life meeting many people and now said he's aware of "the silence and being on your own".

He also misses the companionship of having a dog but feels the road outside has become too dangerous.

He agreed that the Plough On group in Ederney is "great" and he enjoys entertaining others with his singing.

"You met and chatted to your neighbours and that's what it's all about.

"Tell old stories and songs, I could sing here, there and everywhere to suit the occasion."

Keelin Reilly from Rural Support said there are plans for more groups

The Plough On project is run by the farming charity, Rural Support, and is funded by the National Lottery Communities Fund.

Keelin Reilly, from Rural Support, said there are 12 groups up and running already with plans for 17 in total across Northern Ireland during the five-year programme.

"We're reconnecting the farmers back into their local communities and with their neighbours and realising the benefits that brings in terms of reducing social isolation, and also improving the mental health and wellbeing of the men," she explained.

The farmers who are involved all say they enjoy the camaraderie, as well as the free food.

"Once I heard this thing was free, the Plough On, I jumped on the bandwagon," said Peter McAnulla.

"I took my brother John with me and we had great outings, and the whole thing was just out of this world.

"It was lovely, everything was special."