Rural pub makes summer campsite plans

The pub says it has had a new unit specifically built for the campsite [Google]

A rural pub is planning to use some of its grounds for a temporary summer campsite.

The Worlds End Inn, in Almer, has notified Dorset Council that it intends to use the area for camping between 27 July and 6 September, taking advantage of a 60-day rule for sites without the need for full planning consent.

The pub said it has had a new unit specifically built for the campsite.

The unit contains two toilets, two showers and two sinks, with the waste disposed of via a direct link into an onsite sewage treatment plant.

Its notification to the council said that a part of the area proposed for camping is within a flood risk zone but is only deemed to have a one in 100-year flood risk, adding that there has never been an incident of river flooding in the area during the summer.

It said, should the worst happen, there would be a 24-hour duty manager available each day and camping guests could be evacuated to the pub restaurant, 200 yards away from the camping ground.

Comments on the notification can be made to the council up to 23 July.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related links