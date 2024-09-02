Rush to buy Bluey coins crashes Australia Post website

The Australia Post online shop crashed for a couple of hours as fans and collectors scrambled to buy Bluey coins.

The Australia Post online shop crashed for a couple of hours as fans and collectors scrambled to buy Bluey coins. Photograph: Royal Mint Australia

The little blue dog is up to mischief again. Such is Bluey’s astronomical popularity, the world’s best-loved blue heeler temporarily crashed Australia Post’s website with demand for her “dollarbucks”.

Ardent numismatists and fans of cartoon dogs scrambled for the release of the Bluey collectible coins, released on Monday morning. Australia Post has issued 10 $1 coins featuring illustrations of Bluey, her sister Bingo and their family and friends.

Such was the demand, Australia Post’s website was overwhelmed.

Related: Alleged bandit charged after stealing $600,000 worth of Bluey limited edition ‘dollarbucks’ in Sydney

Customers navigating to the online portal got the error message: “The Australia Post Online Shop is temporarily unavailable. We expect to be back up and running shortly.”

The message said Australia Post was “working hard to resolve the issue”.

On social media, fans have bemoaned the technical difficulties.

I just want some bluey coins pic.twitter.com/ZkV7pAdy7g — Erielle Sudario 🔜🗾 (@ErielleSudario) September 1, 2024

Good luck to those who survived the Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets and are now fighting the Bluey Dollarbucks coin release. — Sonia Cuff (@SoniaCuff) September 2, 2024

The site appeared to be mostly working again before lunchtime. Some functionality has been restored and some customers are still able to buy coins.

A spokesperson for Australia Post told Guardian Australia: “Due to unprecedented demand for the limited edition Bluey Dollarbuck coin collection, we’re currently experiencing a technical issue that’s preventing some customers from purchasing items via our online shop.

“For Bluey fans, keep checking back in because we’re working hard to get this resolved as soon as possible. In the meantime, Bluey coins and stamps are available at participating post offices around Australia.”

Other Bluey fans reported queues outside post offices – where coins can be bought in person – and some outlets selling out.

The fortunate have reported their delight in securing coin sets.

The coins feature Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli, along with a host of characters from the show.

A coin juxtaposing an obverse King Charles III with Bluey and Bingo on the reverse – dressed as “Grannies” and “Flossing” - has the potential to be a collector’s item.

The coins that went on sale on Monday followed a release in June of 90,000 Bluey-themed collectors’ coins.

Some people have – allegedly – not been able to wait. A 500kg pallet, carrying 63,000 of the unreleased coins, was reported stolen from a secure storage facility in July.

Detectives from the appositely named Strike Force Bandit – the name of the titular character’s father in the show – have arrested and charged two men over the alleged theft.

Bluey has become a global phenomenon after first airing in Australia on the ABC in 2018.

The show follows the adventures of Bluey and the young dog’s family, who live in suburban Brisbane.