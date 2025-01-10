Rush hour chaos at Blackhorse Road station as TfL announces escalator will not be fixed for six months

Commuters in north London are facing rush hour nightmares as the escalators at their local Tube station are out of use for six months.

Transport for London has announced that the escalators at Blackhorse Road station will not be repaired until late June, meaning passengers will have to walk down the long escalator to reach the Victoria Line or get the Tube from other nearby stations.

The repair works began on Thursday morning, with Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy sharing footage of thick crowds queuing back to the station’s entrance.

The MP has described how the repairs will create “chaos for anyone trying to get onto the trains” - especially when combined with the lift being out of service at nearby Walthamstow Central.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Creasy told the Standard: “They have decided they need to repair the escalators. That is going to take six months apparently, which in itself is interesting as previous repairs have been much quicker.

“As a consequence, you can only walk down the escalator that exists to the platform. It’s a reasonable schlep. Like any Tube station, you have to go deep underground.”

She added: “Walthamstow does not have accessible stations. If you are in a wheelchair our stations are not accessible. They never have been and that is something we need to work on and it is something I have been working with campaigners on.

“But if you have mobility issues, or if you have a buggy or heavy luggage at least if the escalators you can get on to that and get down to the platform. Now you can’t do that.”

The MP has called for an increase in bus services as well as changes to existing rules to allow more than two buggies on a bus at a time. This will allow Walthamstow families to travel faster to Tottenham Hale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Creasy pressed on: “There are no additional services. No thought has gone into how to manage the inevitable delay in people’s ability to travel through the station, asking people to walk down this great, big, long escalator.

“You can’t just shut off access to a major station how they have and not have a plan for where those people go.”

TfL told customers affected by the decision: “We apologise for the inconvenience this closure may cause some customers, including those with access or mobility needs, but doing these repairs now will help ensure that the machines operate safely, smoothly and reliably for all customers for years to come.”

Last month, passengers at a south-east London DLR station were forced to climb 121 stairs due to a broken escalator. The delay was branded a “national disgrace” and “not fit for purpose” by travellers.

All four escalators at Cutty Sark DLR station in Greenwich were out of use for several months.

A TfL spokesperson said: “The closure of the escalator at Blackhorse Road will facilitate essential maintenance, improving efficiency and safety. We apologise for any disruption this important work will cause customers using the station. We encourage customers to travel at less busy times or to use our travel planning tools to take alternative routes.”