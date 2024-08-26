Rush to refi as rates fall, but should you wait for lower rates?
Homeowners with high mortgage rates are now rushing to refinance. But should your wait for lower rates this fall?
Homeowners with high mortgage rates are now rushing to refinance. But should your wait for lower rates this fall?
This 6.9% dividend yield stock has paid dividends uninterrupted for over 69 years and increased it for 29 consecutive years. The post 6.9% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying and Holding This TSX Stock for Decades appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
The November election is right around the corner and Americans are closely watching each candidate. One of the things people are worried about is how the outcome might affect their wallets. Sherry P.,...
A couple, Ashley and Brandon, talk to Ramit Sethi about consolidating $100K in credit card debt.
Investing in dividend stocks such as Cogeco and Manulife should help you benefit from a steady dividend payout. The post 3 Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks I’d Buy This August appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:
The Oscar winner, who was embroiled in sexual misconduct lawsuits, is not sure where he’s going to live.
Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD ) Third Quarter 2024 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: CA$13.1b (up 7.9% from 3Q...
Which stocks can you buy with $500? Can they give good returns and reduce risk? Here is a simple portfolio you could consider. The post 5 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $500 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
We recently published a list of S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats List: Sorted By Hedge Fund Sentiment. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stands against the other S&P 500 dividend aristocrats. The appeal of dividend growth growth stocks is unmatched. For those considering investing in dividend stocks, growth […]
We recently published a list of Top 10 Trending AI Stocks on Latest Analyst Ratings and News. Since Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) ranks 6th on the list, it deserves a deeper look. AI stocks have pulled back considerably over the past few weeks and analysts believe this is exactly the healthy correction long-term investors were looking […]
Big pharma has been chasing the GLP-1 craze, with Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly in the lead. One investor says a smaller player could have the "holy grail" for obesity.
Here are the biggest analyst moves in the area of artificial intelligence (AI) for this week. Evercore ISI analysts recommend buying Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock ahead of the chipmaker’s upcoming earnings report for the July quarter, saying that recent worries about potential delays in the release of the Blackwell system are “overdone.” The investment bank emphasizes that demand for Nvidia's systems remains strong, as highlighted by a 20% quarter-on-quarter increase in hyperscale capital expenditure (CapEx) during Q2 2024.
In 2021, used car prices blasted upward by a terrifying 36%, according to data from Black Book. Check Out: 9 Cars To Stay Away From In Retirement Read Next: 4 Affordable Car Brands You Won't Regret...
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Value Investor Oldfield Partners. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) stands against the other stocks recommended by value investor oilfield partners. Investors, in general, follow herd mentality, causing share prices to drop […]
Choosing a family-friendly place to live is a significant decision that involves a balancing act between safety and affordability in any big city. Several cities in America stand out for offering a...
Regular investors can earn $500 monthly in due time by accumulating shares of high-yield dividend stocks paying monthly dividends. The post How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
For many people, money is an emotional issue. Fears and anxieties tend to impact the way you think about your finances. If you want to grow your wealth by investing in the stock market, you'll need to...
We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s Latest Calls: Top 10 Stocks. Since Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) ranks 6th on the list, it deserves a deeper look. Jim Cramer in a latest program said that if companies would “own up” to the changing circumstances, things would be “so much easier” for them as well as […]
When Rana Robillard found her dream home in Orinda, California, she was excited to learn she successfully outbid three other buyers. "So when Robillard [...] received an email in late January from her...
These two stocks are the perfect complement to each other in any TFSA. Let's get into why. The post 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Stash in a TFSA for Decades appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.