Rush to refi as rates fall, but should you wait for lower rates?

Here are the biggest analyst moves in the area of artificial intelligence (AI) for this week. Evercore ISI analysts recommend buying Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock ahead of the chipmaker’s upcoming earnings report for the July quarter, saying that recent worries about potential delays in the release of the Blackwell system are “overdone.” The investment bank emphasizes that demand for Nvidia's systems remains strong, as highlighted by a 20% quarter-on-quarter increase in hyperscale capital expenditure (CapEx) during Q2 2024.