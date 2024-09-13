Ruskin small business owners say inflation is their biggest concern this election

WFTS-Tampa

When asking small business owners in Ruskin what their biggest concern is for the upcoming election the answer was always the same: inflation. Jeanine Dowling has owned Sheer Style Studio for the past six years. She said the people who sit in her chair are more than clients—they’re family. “So I love it because I not only get to make people look beautiful on the outside but be there and help them on the inside,” said Dowling.

