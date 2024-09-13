Ruskin small business owners say inflation is their biggest concern this election
When asking small business owners in Ruskin what their biggest concern is for the upcoming election the answer was always the same: inflation. Jeanine Dowling has owned Sheer Style Studio for the past six years. She said the people who sit in her chair are more than clients—they’re family. “So I love it because I not only get to make people look beautiful on the outside but be there and help them on the inside,” said Dowling.