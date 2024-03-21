Russell Brand: Channel 4 investigation finds 'no evidence' managers were aware of accusations about comedian

Russell Brand has denied the allegations made against him (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

Channel 4’s investigation into the allegations against Russell Brand found “no evidence” that managers were aware of accusations about the comedian and actor, the broadcaster has said.

Channel 4's CEO Alex Mahon said: "The investigating team, with external legal help, have conducted an extremely thorough investigation into the Dispatches allegations as they pertain to Channel 4. Doing this investigation properly in extensive detail was a very important principle for us.

"Whilst the investigation did not find any evidence to suggest that any Channel 4 employees were aware of Russell Brand's alleged behaviour contained in the programme, it did find that one former Channel 4 employee made a serious and concerning allegation about Russell Brand in 2009. This was not escalated to Channel 4's then senior management team, nor investigated as it should have been. I have apologised on behalf of the organisation to the individual for this breakdown and for the distress this matter has caused."

"In my view, it is a matter of regret for our industry that repugnant behaviours were tolerated - and indeed appeared on-air - in the past. Production staff, employees and suppliers should never experience inappropriate behaviour. Channel 4 and I are committed to creating an environment where if any employee or person working on a Channel 4-commissioned show feels uncomfortable about behaviour towards them, then processes are in place for investigation and for appropriate action to be taken.

"I commend the journalists involved in reporting the allegations and the people who have bravely come forward. Channel 4 has reported on itself without fear and investigated our own historical corporate responsibility thoroughly. While there is always more to be done, I am confident about the changes that have taken place in our industry over recent years, and it should now be clear that inappropriate and offensive behaviour has no place in it. I hope these issues can ultimately lead to further positive change."

This is a breaking news story. More follows.