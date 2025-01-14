Russell Howard speaks out over ‘clickbait’ TV retirement rumours

The comedian and Russell Howard Hour star confirmed to Lorraine that he wouldn't be packing in TV work any time soon.

What did you miss?

Comedian Russell Howard has shut down recent reports that he is retiring from TV, shrugging it off as "clickbait".

Last week, the stand-up star and host of The Russell Howard Hour appeared to suggest in press interviews that he would not be making any more TV, having previously fronted Russell Howard's Good News and been a regular panellist on shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Would I Lie To You?.

But speaking to ITV's Lorraine on Tuesday, Howard confirmed he had no plans to write off further TV work just yet.

What, how, and why?

The comedian says he prefers stand-up, but is not leaving TV. (Getty Images)

The comedian had some good news for his fans, as he explained that he would still be appearing on TV - he just prefers doing stand-up shows.

Claiming that last week's reports had all been a misunderstanding and that headlines about his TV retirement were "clickbait", he told host Lorraine Kelly more about his thoughts on TV.

Howard said: "I was just doing a load of interviews and I was waxing lyrical about how much I adore doing stand-up. It's just a different process to TV - in TV there's loads of people working here and it's a team, whereas stand-up you're on your own. So it's quite nice sometimes just working on your own.

"Then somebody was like, 'Howard quits TV'. It was all over the press, it was really weird.

"It was like, 'you won't believe the shocking reason why'. We all do that with clickbait. It's 'you won't believe what Piers Morgan said' and then you click it and you're like, ah, I believe it. It's never surprising."

Russell Howard hosts Sky show The Russell Howard Hour. (Sky)

Howard also spoke about his new podcast, Five Brilliant Things, where he interviews famous people about the unexpected things they love spending their time on. He hasn't ruled out bringing the format to TV in the future.

"Again, that's another reason - it would be fun to do that on TV but at the minute, I thought I'd just make it as a podcast," he said.

Talking about how the idea had come about, he added: "I was interviewing Greta Thunberg and I didn't want to talk to her about climate change, I was interested in what it was like being in the middle of this circus. It turns out one of her favourite things is making frog hats. It was a really strange, weird interview but you got a window into her. When you talk about things you love, you give away quite a lot of yourself."

What were the rumours about Russell Howard retiring from TV?

Russell Howard had been talking about his love of stand-up. (EMPICS Entertainment/PA)

Howard's comments about TV work versus stand-up last week led some to believe that he was quitting appearing on screens - and it's easy to see where the misunderstanding arose from.

In an interview with the Have a Word podcast, he said: "I don’t do TV anymore, I just do stand-up and my podcast. I had a pretty good run, I just prefer doing stand-up. I was all over the world and it was just fun."

Talking further about stand-up comedy being his first love, he added: "TV is fun but it’s not as fun. Writing a book I couldn’t do because I don’t want to sit and entertain myself but doing stand-up is what I love doing."

