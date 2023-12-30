Russell Wilson addresses contract dispute that preceded benching by Broncos

The Canadian Press

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to see next year how the acquisition, expected to close in the first quarter, shakes out. Here’s a look at some of the other changes expected in Canadian banking in 2024: Open banking The federal government said in its fall economic statement that it would introduce legislation in its 2024 budget to est