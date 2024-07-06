Russell Wilson Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary with Ciara: 'Here’s to a Lifetime More'

"Since we met, you’ve been my strength in every trial. My joy in every moment. My peace in every prayer," Wilson wrote of his longtime love

Russell Wilson/Instagram Russell Wilson and Ciara

Russell Wilson is celebrating eight years of marriage with Ciara — and a “lifetime” to go!

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, 35, marked the milestone with a sweet compilation of the couple throughout the years, including some cute cameos from their kids: Amora, 6 months, Win, 4, Sienna, 7, and Future Zahir, 10, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Alongside the sweet clips, which range from red carpet appearances and lovey-dovey home videos to footage from the couple’s 2016 wedding, Wilson also wrote a sweet message for the “Like a Boy” singer.

“Celebrating 8 years of God’s love & grace over us @Ciara!” the NFL star began. “Since we met, you’ve been my strength in every trial. My joy in every moment. My peace in every prayer. God blessed me with the most incredible gift in you!”

“I am so grateful for our journey together,” Wilson continued. “Here’s to a lifetime more. I love you Mrs. Wilson to Heaven & back! ❤️.”

Ciara/Instagram Russell Wilson, Ciara and their kidsSienna, Future, Win and Amora

Earlier this year, Ciara celebrated a different milestone in her relationship with longtime love Wilson: the anniversary of the day the pair met.

In March, the “One, Two Step” artist shared an Instagram post to commemorate the day when she and the quarterback first crossed paths.

Alongside photos and videos of herself with a large bouquet of heart balloons, Ciara wrote, “3.26 the day that we met…9 years ago & forever one of the best days of my life.”

"I love you so much @DangeRussWilson,” she added.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Russell Wilson and Ciara in 2016, the year they got married

Ciara and Wilson exchanged vows on July 6, 2016 — more than a year after their March 2015 meet-cute — at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.

Later that day, the stars each confirmed their marriage on social media with photos from the big day and a shared message: “We Are the Wilsons!”

Opening up about her life as a mom and wife in 2021, Ciara told GQ, "I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it's exactly this."



Added Wilson: "Every day I come home from work and it's late at night, it's after film and practice and all that, and me and Ciara are together, and we just smile from ear-to-ear in the kitchen because we realize that our family is a beautiful blended family but it's also, you know, our family. It's us."

