Russell Wilson Says He's 'Ready' for Baby No. 5 with Wife Ciara: 'We Can Call Him Cinco'

Wilson made the parenthood declaration with a flirty comment under his wife's latest Instagram post

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Ciara and Russell Wilson at Serena Williams' 2024 ESPY Awards After-Party in West Hollywood on Jul 11, 2024

Russell Wilson sure knows how to leave an impression in the comments section!

On Sunday, Oct. 27, Ciara shared a string of Instagram photos in which she was wearing an all-black leather look — complete with a bralette, mesh top and a gold lion embellishment. The 39-year-old Grammy winner captioned the photos with the word "Lioness," and seemingly the set of snaps got Wilson, 35, thinking about what's next for the couple.

"I'm ready when you are," the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback commented under the post, apparently referring to having another baby with his wife of eight years.

"We can call him Cinco," he added.

Ciara/Instagram Russell Wilson leaves flirty comment on Ciara's Instagram post on Oct. 27, 2024

Wilson's "Cinco" comment appears to allude to the fact that the pair would be welcoming a fifth child if his hopes come to be. The couple already shares Sienna Princess, 7, Win Harrison, 4, Amora Princess, 9 months, while Ciara is also mom to Future Zahir, 10, whom she welcomed with her ex-fiancé, Future.

The duo have long been open about their parenthood journeys, from annual birthday wishes on Instagram and posting about their first Easter as a family of six this year, to Ciara even documenting Wilson giving her a hand with breastfeeding.

Ciara/Instagram Ciara and Russell Wilson with Sienna, Future, Win and Amora

Speaking with PEOPLE at a Baby2Baby volunteer session in New York City last month, Ciara opened up about what it was like to have her family join her for the Out of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience Tour this summer, which she took part in alongside Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland.

As Ciara explained, she “had the time of [her] life" on the road, where she “luckily got to have a little bit of Russ [Wilson]" joining her despite football preseason being underway over the summer.

“My kids traveled with me, and I couldn't have done it any other way," Ciara said. “They were like little precious babies of a tour having so much fun with Auntie, Missy, and Uncle Busta. I mean, it's just the energy was just incredible.”

“So I can say the first summer with four that wasn't too bad," she added.

Once she was "off the road," however, Ciara had to have a “school-shopping moment" for her little one, she told PEOPLE at the time. She raved about being able to “go from the crazy schedule” of a tour and “then to have these humbling moments where it's just [her] being a mom.”

“Every day is nonstop, but it's chaotic, but I wouldn't have it any other way,” she said. “So first summer [with] four is crazy, but we're doing all right. We're making it happen.”



