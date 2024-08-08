Russia and Algeria clash at UN over Olympic boxing gender row

STORY: ::United Nations

::August 7, 2024

::Russia and Algeria clash at the UN Security Council

over an Olympic boxing gender row

::Dmitry Polyanskiy/ Deputy Russian UN Ambassador

"At the Olympic Games in Paris, female boxers are being publicly subjected to violence on the part of athletes who had previously failed hormonal tests done by the International Boxing Association, and according to the Association and according to comments since, are men. This absolutely repellent sight from all angles shows what damage to women's rights and dignity is done by the LGBT agenda the West so aggressively imposes on the rest of the world."

:: Toufik Koudri /Algerian UN Minister Counsellor

"We heard an implicit reference, a very clear reference to an Algerian female athlete. I would like to stress the following: the courageous boxer, Miss Imane Khelif, was born a female. She has lived through her childhood and upbringing and adolescent years as a woman. She practiced sports as a full-fledged woman. There isn't a shred of doubt on that matter, except for those who have a vague political agenda."

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting were disqualified from the 2023 World Championships after the International Boxing Association (IBA) said a sex chromosome test had ruled both of them both ineligible.

They both took part in the Olympics after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stripped the IBA of its status as the sport's governing body in 2023 and took control of organizing the boxing in Paris. The IOC says they are women.

The IOC says the IBA is mired in financial opaqueness and compromised by ties to the Russian leadership.