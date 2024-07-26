Russia arrests former deputy defence minister on corruption charge

Pjotr Sauer
·2 min read
<span>Dmitry Bulgakov was detained by the FSB on Friday and placed in Lefortovo prison in Moscow.</span><span>Photograph: Kirill Zykov/Reuters</span>
Dmitry Bulgakov was detained by the FSB on Friday and placed in Lefortovo prison in Moscow.Photograph: Kirill Zykov/Reuters

A former senior Russian defence official has been arrested and charged with corruption in the latest high-profile incident in an ongoing purge within the country’s military top brass.

Dmitry Bulgakov, who was a deputy defence minister in charge of military logistics for almost 15 years until he was dismissed in September 2022, was detained by the FSB security service on Friday and placed in the notorious Lefortovo prison in Moscow.

He was widely blamed for the Russian army’s logistical failures during the early months of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, which left troops severely undersupplied and stalled Moscow’s advances.

Bulgakov, who is the recipient of several top military and civilian awards, including the Hero of Russia award, the country’s highest honour, was one of the longest-serving defence officials.

The purge began on 23 April with the shock arrest of Timur Ivanov, another veteran deputy defence minister. Then, in the span of several weeks, four other top defence officials were arrested on corruption charges, marking the most significant crackdown in the defence ministry in decades.

Vladimir Putin in the process also dismissed his longtime defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, replacing him with the technocrat economist Andrei Belousov,

The shake-up is largely seen by observers as an attempt by Putin to reduce corruption in the defence ministry and streamline military production for a long war against Ukraine that could largely be decided by industrial output.

The arrests also highlight the growing influence of the FSB, which is largely responsible for the recent developments.

Moscow has previously played down suggestions of a crackdown within the defence ministry. “The fight against corruption is consistent work,” the Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters in May. “It is not a campaign, it is constantly ongoing work.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • ‘The View’s’ Ana Navarro Uses Nude Melania Trump Photo to Defend Kamala Harris

    Ana Navarro, a long-time co-host of The View, posted on her Instagram Thursday an old photo of nude Melania Trump as a way to troll her husband’s supporters, saying: “You wanna go low? ... I’ll happily go 20,000 leagues under the sea.”It was a picture from 2000 featured in British GQ, five years before Donald Trump married her.Navarro also included a picture of both Trumps partying with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, also from 2000. Her explanation for posting these images was that it wa

  • FBI Is Not Fully Convinced Trump Was Struck by a Bullet

    FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed during a marathon testimony on Wednesday that investigators still do not know if former President Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet or a piece of shrapnel during his attempted assassination.Twice during the hours-long session, Wray told lawmakers that the FBI was still working to determine what exactly struck the former president on his right ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. “My understanding is that either it [a bullet] or some shrapnel is wha

  • Kamala Harris' Press Release About Donald Trump's Fox News Appearance Is Going Viral

    "Something about the question mark after 'old and quite weird' is taking me out."

  • Trump Responds To Claims He's 'Cognitively Challenged' In Bafflingly Weird Way

    The former president brought it up twice during a rally in North Carolina.

  • Harris Taunts Trump After He Backs Out of Debates

    “What happened to ‘any time, any place’?”

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Puts Elon Musk In His Place With Perfectly Patronizing Reminder

    The New York legislator only needed a tweet to shut down the tech billionaire.

  • Harris Campaign Trolls ‘78-Year-Old Criminal’ Donald Trump After Fox News Appearance

    Kamala Harris’ campaign trolled Donald Trump after his appearance on Fox News Thursday morning with a statement attacking his age and criminal conviction.The Republican gave his two-cents to Fox & Friends on a range of issues over the course of a roughly 30-minute interview, variously describing President Joe Biden as a “problemmed man” and slamming Harris as “real garbage.” Harris for President quickly hit back, releasing a: “Statement on a 78-Year-Old Criminal’s Fox News Appearance.”“After wat

  • North Korea Delivers Stinging Rebuke of Trump’s Comments

    On Tuesday North Korea snubbed Donald Trump once again by brushing off a suggestion by the former president that he would improve relations with the country if elected president in November.Trump told the Republican National Convention he got along with Kim, and that the North Korean leader probably wanted him back in the White House. “I think he misses me, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said.An anonymous commentary in the North Korean Central News Agency, or NKCNA, a state-controlled med

  • Anthony Scaramucci Hits Trump With 1 Burning Question On 'Strange' JD Vance

    The ex-White House communications director explained why Vance is "hurting" the former president.

  • Ukraine's US-provided Bradley armored fighting vehicles are turning heads in tough battles against Russia

    Ukraine is using US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicles in unorthodox ways and making an impact.

  • Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting

    A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled US Secret Service.

  • Video shows police officer 'stamping on man's head' after tasering him at airport

    Shocking video has emerged of a police officer appearing to 'stamp on a man's head' after tasering him at an airport. The video was filmed yesterday by a bystander at Manchester Airport - who said they "froze" when the witnessed the incident. The traveller - who does not want to be named and who filmed the video - said: "I wanted police to stop but just froze - I was worried they were going to start shooting." A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called to reports of an altercation between members of the public in Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport. “Whilst attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to a violent assault, where they were punched to the ground. "A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment. "As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them. "Four men were arrested at the scene for affray and assault on emergency service workers. "We acknowledge the concerns of the conduct within the video, and our Professional Standards Directorate are assessing this."

  • Bodies of Israeli hostages were retrieved from Gaza tunnel, military says

    The bodies of five Israeli hostages retrieved this week from the Gaza Strip had been held in a tunnel deep underground, Israel's military said on Thursday. The retrieval operation was carried out using intelligence gathered and analyzed in recent weeks, said military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. It took place "in the heart" of the city of Khan Younis, where Israeli forces returned to operate this week, he said.

  • Stephen Colbert Taunts Trump With Absolutely Brutal Reminder About Melania

    The "Late Show" host mocked the former president over one curious claim.

  • Donald Trump's real estate fraud judge won't recuse based on 'forced encounter' with lawyer

    Judge Arthur Engoron said he won't recuse from former President Donald Trump's civil fraud case based on a "forced encounter" he had with a lawyer.

  • Judge Refuses To Dismiss Donald Trump’s Defamation Lawsuit Against ABC News

    A federal judge in Florida refused to toss out Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against ABC News over comments that anchor George Stephanopoulos made during a contentious This Week interview with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). Trump sued the network over Stephanopoulos’ contention that “juries have found” the former president “liable for rape.” Last year, a civil …

  • Trump Says His Dying Wish if Assassinated Is Revenge

    Former President Donald Trump took to his social media app Truth Social to vow revenge in a hypothetical scenario where Iran succeeded in assassinating him.“If they do ‘assassinate President Trump,’ which is always a possibility, I hope that America obliterates Iran, wipes it off the face of the Earth”, Trump wrote. “If that does not happen, American Leaders will be considered ‘gutless’ cowards!”Trump included a brief clip of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking before a joint sess

  • Defeating Russia's massive 6,600-pound glide bomb may mean risking Ukraine's Patriots if it can't take out the fighter-bombers on the ground

    The US has restricted Ukraine from using its powerful long-range missiles to strike air bases inside Russia.

  • RCMP issue public warning after Richmond, B.C., fraud victim loses more than $1.5M

    RICHMOND, B.C. — Police in Metro Vancouver have issued a public warning after a single victim reported losing more than $1.5 million in a fraud scheme.

  • ‘Haley Voters for Harris’ PAC Ramps Up Kamala Support After Cease and Desist

    Just because former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley jumped on the Donald Trump train last week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, that doesn’t mean her voters have followed suit.Haley sent a cease and desist letter to a group of anti-Trump voters on Tuesday who are using her name to support the presumptive Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.The Haley Voters for Harris political action committee, officially known as the PIVOTPAC, previously supported H