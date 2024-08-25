Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles, drones, Ukraine military says

(Reuters) - Russia launched several missiles and drones overnight targeting northern and eastern Ukraine, Kyiv's military said on Sunday, with air defence systems destroying most of the weapons before they reached their targets.

The attack targeted Ukraine's frontline regions of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk, Ukraine's air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Most of the missiles did not reach their targets," the air force said, adding that Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile, an Iskander-K cruise missile and six guided air missiles. It did not specify how many missiles were destroyed.

The air force said Russia launched nine attack drones, with Ukraine's air defence systems destroying eight of them over the Ukraine's Mykolaiv region.

Oleh Sinehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region in the east, posted on Telegram that seven people were injured in the Russian attacks, including a 4-year-old child.

Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv city, said a gas pipeline was damaged in the city and at least two houses were destroyed and 10 damaged.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne)