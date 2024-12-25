Russia blames 'terrorism' for sinking of cargo ship off the Spanish coast

This handout image released on December 22, 2024, shows the Russian cargo ship Ursa Major off the coast of Portugal.

Russian authorities on Wednesday blamed the sinking of a cargo ship off the coast of Spain on a "terrorist act" but did not offer evidence to support the claim. The Ursa Major vessel from the Oboronlogistika company, which belongs to the Russian defence ministry, was sailing from Saint Petersburg to Vladivostok in Russia's Far East.

The Oboronlogistika company said it "thinks a targeted terrorist attack was committed on December 23, 2024, against the Ursa Major," it said in a statement cited by Russian news agencies, without indicating who may have been behind the act or why.

The ship sank in international waters off Spain in the early hours of Tuesday after having sent a distress call for help on Monday.

"Three consecutive explosions" took place on the ship before it began taking on water, added the company, which belongs to the Russian defence ministry.

Oboronlogistika did not say what evidence it had allowing it to conclude a terrorist attack sank the Ursa Major.

Russian foreign ministry's crisis unit said on Telegram on Tuesday that the ship sank "after an explosion in the engine room".

It added that out of the 16 Russian crew members on board, 14 had been rescued and taken to the Spanish port of Cartagena and two were missing.

Spain sent out a helicopter and rescue boats and took the survivors to port, the service said.



