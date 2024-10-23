Russia bombing Gaza food aid ships, British intelligence says

Nick Gutteridge
·2 min read
A damaged civilian cargo vessel, carrying wheat to Egypt, which was hit by a Russian missile strike in the Black Sea
A damaged civilian cargo vessel, carrying wheat to Egypt, which was hit by a Russian missile strike in the Black Sea - Reuters

Russia is bombing ships which are carrying food to Gaza, British intelligence has shown.

Kremlin strikes on ports in Ukraine have delayed vital aid from being delivered to Palestinian civilians, British officials said.

Sir Keir Starmer said the evidence showed Vladimir Putin was “willing to gamble on global food security” in his pursuit of victory.

British intelligence found that grain ships supplying Gaza have become “collateral damage” during Russian missile strikes.

According to defence officials, at least four merchant vessels were struck by Kremlin bombs in nine days between Oct 5 and Oct 14.

They include a Panama-flagged container ship which was carrying sunflower oil as part of a United Nations shipment.

Containers damaged by a Russian missile strike in the Odesa region
Containers damaged by a Russian missile strike in the Odesa region - Reuters

The Prime Minister said: “Russia’s indiscriminate strikes on ports in the Black Sea underscore that Putin is willing to gamble on global food security in his attempts to force Ukraine into submission.

“In doing so, he is harming millions of vulnerable people across Africa, Asia and the Middle East, to try and gain the upper hand in his barbaric war.

“Russia has no respect for the norms and laws that govern our international system.”

UK intelligence services found Russia had also hit ships carrying grain destined for Egypt and World Food Programme shipments to South Africa.

Two vessels carrying corn were also struck. Ukraine is the second biggest supplier of the crop to China.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged cargo ship Paresa, damaged by a Russian missile strike, in the seaport of Pivdennyi, in the Odesa region
The Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged cargo ship Paresa, damaged by a Russian missile strike, in the seaport of Pivdennyi, in the Odesa region - Reuters

It came as Sir Keir announced that the UK is providing an extra £2.26 billion to Ukraine to help the country keep up its war effort.

The money will be a loan and will be repaid using profits, such as interest, which is being made on frozen Russian assets in the West.

The Prime Minister also said that reports Russia is now using North Korea on the frontline in Ukraine showed Putin was becoming “desperate”.

He said: “In recent weeks, we have seen reporting that the Kremlin has been forced to turn to North Korea to provide troops to fuel its self-destructing war machine, an embarrassing and desperate act.

“And now they are intensifying attacks on areas of Ukraine that support the global south with much-needed food.”

Latest Stories

  • Kamala Harris Brings The House Down With Weed Gummies Comment

    The Democratic nominee answered Maria Shriver's question about election stress -- and knocked it out of the park.

  • Russia's friendship with North Korea may have backfired

    South Korea is furious at reports that North Korean troops will fight alongside the Russian military.

  • Tim Walz Tells ‘The View’ 1 Nice Thing About Trump — And It’s Hilarious

    The vice presidential nominee also offered some donut-buying advice for his Republican counterpart, Sen. JD Vance.

  • Trump Responds To Voter's Question About Schools With A Bunch Of Utter Nonsense

    "No transgender, no operations," the former president said at one point.

  • 'Dude, You Were President': Obama Flings Trump's Line Of Attack Right Back At Him

    Barack Obama accused his successor of giving one answer for every issue: "blame the immigrants."

  • Bill Gates Makes Unprecedented $50 Million Pledge to Back Kamala Harris: ‘This Election Is Different’

    The billionaire Microsoft co-founder notes that to this point, he has "a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum" The post Bill Gates Makes Unprecedented $50 Million Pledge to Back Kamala Harris: ‘This Election Is Different’ appeared first on TheWrap.

  • "Dude, You Were President": Barack Obama Just Flung Donald Trump's Line Of Attack Right Back At Him

    Barack Obama did not hold back on this critique of his successor.

  • Charlamagne Tha God Cracks Up as Lara Trump Says Donald’s Not Racist

    Lara Trump’s statement Monday on the radio show The Breakfast Club that she has never heard her father-in-law say anything racist drew a laugh from co-host Charlamagne tha God. Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, was asked to respond to the well-supported allegations that Donald Trump—who has been questioning Vice President Kamala Harris‘ race—is racist.“That‘s ridiculous. I’ve known this man for 16 years,” she said, after co-host DJ Envy mentioned how the former president

  • Seoul wants N Korean troops to leave Russia immediately

    South Korea tells Russia's ambassador they are prepared to respond with "all measures available".

  • Ukraine's deep strikes on ammo depots and weapons factories across Russia aim to weaken its war machine

    Two weekend strikes were the latest in a string of recent attacks that have targeted facilities crucial to supporting Russian operations in Ukraine.

  • NATO, U.S. warn North Korea against sending troops to Ukraine

    STORY: The head of NATO on Tuesday warned that the transfer of North Korean troops to fight for Russia in Ukraine would be what he called a significant escalation."If they would be sending troops to Ukraine, that would mark a significant escalation. That would really be important."Secretary-General Mark Rutte was in Estonia for meetings with the NATO members, and said he didn't yet have confirmation Pyongyang had deployed soldiers to assist Moscow's fight.It's the latest warning that North Korea may soon step directly or indirectly into the conflict on the side of Russia.Here's the UK defense minister speaking in Parliament on Tuesday:"It is now highly likely that the transfer of hundreds of combat troops from North Korea to Russia has begun."The Kremlin on Monday declined to directly answer a question on whether North Korean troops were going to fight in Ukraine.A Kremlin spokesman said Moscow's cooperation with Pyongyang was not directed against third countries.It's been more than two years since Russian forces stormed into Ukraine in what Moscow called a "special military operation."But tenacious defenders armed with Western weaponry drove back the initial onslaught...And what appeared intended to be a quick conquest turned into a long and bloody war.Moscow has been forced to supplement its military with new conscripts to sustain the fight.The latest reports suggest it may now be looking beyond its own borders for soldiers.South Korea's spy agency said last week that North Korea had shipped 1,500 special forces troops to Russia's Far East for training at military bases and that they were likely to be deployed for combat in Ukraine.And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Pyongyang of preparing to send as many as 12,000 soldiers to Russia.UPSOUND WOOD: "In its failure to overthrow Ukraine's democratically elected government, Russia is seeking to expand the conflict."The U.S. deputy envoy to the United Nations told the Security Council on Monday it had seen reports that North Korean soldiers could soon join the fight."If true, this marks a dangerous and highly concerning development."The notion of North Korea soldiers fighting a Russian war on European soil prompted this response from the president of Finland:"Well, I think we're just seeing how desperate Russia is. I mean, pose the question to anyone in the world: Would you like to have North Korean soldiers fighting on your side? And the answer is probably no."South Korea's deputy national security adviser on Tuesday said Seoul would consider countermeasures, which could mean directly supplying lethal weapons to Kyiv, in response to closer military ties between Russia and North Korea.

  • South Korea warns it can send arms to Ukraine after reports of North's troops in Russia

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea warned Tuesday it could consider supplying weapons to Ukraine in response to North Korea allegedly dispatching troops to Russia, as both North Korea and Russia denied the movements. NATO's secretary general said that would mark a “significant escalation.”

  • Trump Team Compiling List of ‘Banned’ Staffers

    The Trump campaign is preparing for a possible presidential transition by creating a list of banned staffers, according to a report by Politico.The top priority is keeping out the architects of Project 2025, a conservative presidential playbook that Democrats have called extreme and Donald Trump has sought to distance himself from.A source told Politico that Donald Trump Jr. is the one who’s leading the charge on the ban. Trump Jr. echoed a similar sentiment to The Wall Street Journal. “My job i

  • Judge orders U.S. Army to release documents on Trump's visit to Arlington Cemetery

    A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the U.S. Army to release documents related to ex-President Donald Trump's controversial visit to Arlington National Cemetery in August.

  • Modi tells Putin that India wants peace in Ukraine

    KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -India's Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on the eve of the BRICS summit that he wanted peace in Ukraine and that New Delhi was ready to help achieve a truce to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two. Putin, who ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, wants the BRICS summit to showcase the rising clout of the non-Western world after the United States and its European and Asian allies tried to isolate Russia over the war. Russia is expecting 22 leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping who arrived on Tuesday, to attend the summit meeting of the BRICS, which accounts for 45% of the world's population and 35% of the global economy.

  • Trump denigrates Harris as 'lazy,' invoking a racist trope against Black people

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday called his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris “lazy," criticizing the vice president with a word long used to demean Black people in racist terms.

  • The US can 'ill afford' another war now its rivals are teaming up so well, US general says

    Gen. Charles Flynn said that the US' authoritarian rivals had been placing increasing pressure on US resources.

  • Russians feared dead after plane shot down in Sudan

    The Russian embassy says it is investigating the fate of Russians reported to have been on board.

  • Critics Sack Trump Campaign Over Spectacular ‘Freudian Slip’ In Football Post

    Ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger went so far as to label it an “Authoritarian slip.” Conservative attorney George Conway called it “projection.”

  • I watched Trump’s audience leave a rally early while he ranted about migrants. The spectacle is over

    Even Trump's most loyal followers are getting bored of the outrage, John Bowden reports from Greenville