Russia bombing Gaza food aid ships, British intelligence says

A damaged civilian cargo vessel, carrying wheat to Egypt, which was hit by a Russian missile strike in the Black Sea - Reuters

Russia is bombing ships which are carrying food to Gaza, British intelligence has shown.

Kremlin strikes on ports in Ukraine have delayed vital aid from being delivered to Palestinian civilians, British officials said.

Sir Keir Starmer said the evidence showed Vladimir Putin was “willing to gamble on global food security” in his pursuit of victory.

British intelligence found that grain ships supplying Gaza have become “collateral damage” during Russian missile strikes.

According to defence officials, at least four merchant vessels were struck by Kremlin bombs in nine days between Oct 5 and Oct 14.

They include a Panama-flagged container ship which was carrying sunflower oil as part of a United Nations shipment.

Containers damaged by a Russian missile strike in the Odesa region - Reuters

The Prime Minister said: “Russia’s indiscriminate strikes on ports in the Black Sea underscore that Putin is willing to gamble on global food security in his attempts to force Ukraine into submission.

“In doing so, he is harming millions of vulnerable people across Africa, Asia and the Middle East, to try and gain the upper hand in his barbaric war.

“Russia has no respect for the norms and laws that govern our international system.”

UK intelligence services found Russia had also hit ships carrying grain destined for Egypt and World Food Programme shipments to South Africa.

Two vessels carrying corn were also struck. Ukraine is the second biggest supplier of the crop to China.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged cargo ship Paresa, damaged by a Russian missile strike, in the seaport of Pivdennyi, in the Odesa region - Reuters

It came as Sir Keir announced that the UK is providing an extra £2.26 billion to Ukraine to help the country keep up its war effort.

The money will be a loan and will be repaid using profits, such as interest, which is being made on frozen Russian assets in the West.

The Prime Minister also said that reports Russia is now using North Korea on the frontline in Ukraine showed Putin was becoming “desperate”.

He said: “In recent weeks, we have seen reporting that the Kremlin has been forced to turn to North Korea to provide troops to fuel its self-destructing war machine, an embarrassing and desperate act.

“And now they are intensifying attacks on areas of Ukraine that support the global south with much-needed food.”