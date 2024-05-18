Russia and China ‘manipulating UK public opinion by promoting pro-Palestinian influencers’

Security services are understood to be concerned about the threat of disinformation about the war in Gaza circulating online - Sinai Noor/Alamy

Russia and China are “manipulating” public opinion in Britain by promoting pro-Palestinian influencers online in an effort to stoke division, Whitehall sources have told The Telegraph.

Senior Government figures fear rogue states are promoting polarising online narratives about the Israel-Hamas conflict using an army of fake social media accounts.

Analysis of some of the leading pro-Palestinian social media influencers in the UK, who have ballooned in popularity in the wake of the Oct 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, has revealed that many of their followers are fake.

Experts said such a boost from fake profiles would disproportionately amplify pro-Palestinian voices – the more bots that engage with them and promote them, the more platform algorithms are likely to ensure that other social media users see them.

Security services are also understood to be concerned about the threat of disinformation about the war in Gaza circulating online, as well as the possibility of hostile state involvement.

A Government source said: “It’s clear that foreign states are engaged in trying to manipulate public opinion by skewing the way we interact online. They hope to destabilise and undermine our institutions.

“It’s the role of the defending democracy taskforce to work across Government and the security services to understand and combat those threats.”

A second senior Whitehall official said: “Oct 7 and the conflict in Gaza are exactly the kind of issues that Russia tries to exploit to spread disinformation and division here in the UK.”

Defending Democracy Taskforce

A taskforce launched by the Government last year, aimed at protecting the democratic integrity of the UK from threats of interference by nations such as Russia and China, is looking at ways to tackle the spread of online disinformation and conspiracy theories.

The Defending Democracy Taskforce, chaired by Tom Tugendhat, the security minister, and including members of the security services, focuses on the role of rogue state actors in spreading disinformation.

Officials in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) have been concerned about disinformation about the war in Gaza circulating online and are understood to be in close contact with social media firms about it.

The national security online information team, part of the DSIT, has been tasked with keeping a close eye on the issue and flagging any suspicious behaviour.

Robert Clarke, a senior fellow at Civitas, the civil society think tank, said Russia’s aim in using bot farms to promote pro-Palestinian accounts online was twofold.

Firstly, Mr Clarke said Moscow was “absolutely desperate” to divert attention away from the war in Ukraine, adding: “They will exploit, with their own bot and troll farms, the international outrage over Israel so that people focus on another major global event.

“There is very little awareness in the general public’s mind about their involvement, they have been so captivated by the anti-Israel narratives.”

Mr Clarke says Moscow is 'absolutely desperate' to divert attention away from the war in Ukraine

Secondly, he said its aim was to “stoke divisions” in British society, explaining: “The vast majority of people aged under 21 turn to social media for their news content. It is incredibly difficult to try and influence people when they have been exposed to an overwhelming narrative.”

‘Divisive activists’ on social media

Fiyaz Mughal, who founded the interfaith groups Tell Mama, Faith Matters and Muslims Against Anti-Semitism, has been monitoring the rise of “divisive activists” on social media since Oct 7.

“Their rise has been literally exponential in the number of followers that these accounts have got,” he said. “What it has done, particularly for Muslim-Jewish relations, is that it has totally, utterly decimated them.

“It has othered Jewish communities. It has also created a sense that any Muslim who does not jump to our tune in effect is a ‘collaborator’. This is dangerous stuff.”

He warned that this kind of activity was “meant to fracture, to divide” and to create a sense of “you are either with us or you are on the other side”.

Research by Cyabra, a tech firm specialising in countering disinformation online, found a number of leading pro-Palestinian voices on social media had a substantial number of fake accounts artificially bolstering their following.

The analysis, seen by The Telegraph, showed that one in five of the accounts that engage with Dilly Hussain, a commentator and podcaster, are fake.

Mr Hussain, who has 118,000 followers on X, formerly Twitter, has used his social media channels to refer to Israeli soldiers as “genocidal sexual perverts” and “baby killers”. He has claimed Israel is a “safe haven for paedophiles” and compared the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to the terror group Isis.

He also appeared to promote a conspiracy theory that the IDF had carried out the Oct 7 attacks, writing on X: “Massacre at Nova music festival? Not by Palestinian fighters, it was very likely the IDF and its Hannibal Directive order.”

A pro-Palestine protest in London on Saturday - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Researchers studied the rapper Lowkey, whose real name is Kareen Dennis, and found that 11 per cent of profiles that engaged with him on X were fake.

Lowkey, who has more than 390,000 followers on the social media channel, posted on Oct 7: “The arrogance to believe you could keep two million trapped in an open air prison indefinitely….” He has also claimed that Israel is “not a country” and has been “deliberately” starving Gazans.

Researchers also analysed the profile of Robert Carter, who works for the 5Pillars website and has 125,0000 followers on X, finding that 15 per cent of accounts that engage with him are fake.

Within days of the Oct 7 massacre, he accused Israel of being “propaganda peddlers” with “fake stories of beheaded babies to con the public into sympathy with Israel”. In October, he claimed Israel had “started using chemical weapons in Lebanon as well as Gaza”.

Mr Carter said: “Any details regarding fake accounts on platforms such as X is Elon Musk’s problem, not mine.”

Mr Hussain and Mr Dennis declined to comment. There is no suggestion that any of them are aware of, or have control over, fake accounts interacting with them online.

Rafi Mendelson, the Cyabra vice president, said: “Iran, China and Russia are very active in creating fake accounts on social media. Using our technology, we can see the scale and sophistication of these campaigns, and from that we can infer or understand whether this looks like a state actor activity.

“The sophistication and level of what we have seen does suggest a state actor level of involvement”.

It comes amid growing concern among Israeli ministers about the grip that social media influencers have on British discourse about the war in Gaza. A recent report circulating among senior Israeli officials said “influential pro-Hamas” figures were “engaged in creating, resonating and promoting the pro-Hamas narrative in England”.

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister of diaspora affairs, told The Telegraph: “The grip of the Muslim Brotherhood of Hamas in Britain is far beyond what the average citizen in Britain might think.

“There is a direct threat to Britain from pro-Hamas organisations that are operating all across Britain with a clear purpose to impose Sharia law and to make Britain a Muslim island – that’s the reality and that’s their vision.”

He said the British authorities “need to be far more active, far more aggressive against these enemies, which threaten not just the Jewish community, but the way of life and the basic values of Britain as a democratic state”.

A government spokesman said: “Defending our democratic processes is an absolute priority, and we will continue calling out malicious activity that poses a threat to our institutions and values.”