Russia confirms Black Sea warship damage after Ukraine said it had destroyed vessel

A picture purporting to show the damaged warship in the Crimean port (Twitter/UkraineDefence)

Russia has confirmed that one of their warships in the Black Sea has been damaged after Ukraine claimed it had destroyed a vessel.

Ukraine's air force said on Tuesday that it had destroyed a major Russia landing ship stationed in the Crimean waters.

The Ministry of Defence said the large landing ship Novocherkassk was struck by Ukrainian aircraft carrying guided missiles.

One person was killed in the attack in the port of Feodosia, according to the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov.

Mr Aksyonov said the attack resulted in a fire in the town's port area that was promptly contained.

A stock photo of the Russian Navy's large landing ship Novocherkassk (REUTERS)

"All relevant emergency services are on site," Mr Aksyonov said on the Telegram. "Residents of several houses will be evacuated."

"And the fleet in Russia is getting smaller and smaller! Thanks to the Air Force pilots and everyone involved for the filigree work!" the commander of Ukraine's air force, Mykola Oleshchuk, said on the Telegram messaging app, without providing evidence.

The town of Feodosia, which has a population of around 69,000 people, lies on the southern coast of the Crimean peninsula.

Footage posted on several Russian news outlets on Telegram showed powerful explosions and fires over a port area.

The Russian-installed administration of Crimea said in a statement that due to "technical reasons" trains will not be departing from Feodosia for the time being and that street traffic was partially blocked in the town.

Russia's 369-foot long Novocherkassk landing ship going boom in occupied Crimea. 💥 pic.twitter.com/CPpHhCmEje — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) December 26, 2023

Both Russia and Ukraine have often exaggerated the losses they claim to have inflicted upon each other in the 22-month long war, while underestimating their own casualty and equipment losses.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in a move that was widely condemned by the international community in 2014.

Earlier this year, Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned of nuclear retaliation if Ukraine attempts to seize the Crimean peninsula.

Mr Medvedev, who is currently the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said Russia is prepared to use “absolutely any weapon” in the event of an attack on Crimea.